Governor Cooper addresses possible Vice Presidential nomination

The New York Times

Many of the marquee names in Democratic politics began quickly lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, but one towering presence in the party held back: Barack Obama. The former president has not yet endorsed Harris; in fact, he did not mention her once in an affectionate — if tautly written — tribute to President Joe Biden that was posted on Medium shortly after Biden decided to bow out Sunday. “Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dea