Governor discusses plan for condos

Donald Trump’s ear that was injured in July’s assassination attempt appears to be just fine after all—at least according to a reporter who had an unusually intimate encounter with it.New York Magazine reported Monday that, in a sit-down interview at Mar-a-Lago, the journalist Olivia Nuzzi got a very detailed look at Trump’s right ear—the one he infamously bandaged up for the RNC—and declared that it appeared to be “normal” and “fine.” “An ear had never appeared to have gone through less,” wrote