Governor Hobbs discusses task force, more action to crack down on drug traffickers
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection discussed a task force and additional actions to crack down on drug trafficking.
People who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border will find they have a shorter window for travel come the new year.The Canada Border Services Agency says as of 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 6, 35 ports of entry will adjust their hours of service as a way to enhance security for both Canada and the U.S., a news release said Monday.There will be hours adjustments seven days per week at 12 ports of entry in Manitoba, 10 in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in New Brunswick, two in B.C. and one in
ANALYSIS: He may have reached ‘uncle status’ with Trump’s granddaughter Kai, but Musk has already started to fall out with the people surrounding the president-elect. That hasn’t stopped him continuing to push to influence Cabinet picks, John Bowden reports
"I’ve decided to pass on the [college] expenses to my two Trump-supporting sons so they can truly feel firsthand the cost and expense of his absolutely stupid policy decisions."
It's not “just that these people are not qualified enough" or even "totally unqualified," warned Timothy Snyder, who said their selection aims to do one thing.
Majorie Taylor Greene called for red and blue states to separate in a post on X Monday, an idea she has brought up several times during her tenure in Congress. The Georgia congresswoman’s criticism comes amid reports of Democratic governors taking measures to protect their states against Trump’s policies. “If Democrat governors plan to commit treason against our President and the majority of Americans then let them destroy their own states,” she wrote. “No one will want to live there. And afte
The co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe made the bombshell announcement Monday that they’d visited President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who were once friends with Trump but became arguably his most prominent critics in the media during his first administration, said at the top of the show they had been given the opportunity to meet with the former president on Friday. “Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago, to meet personally with president-elect Trump,” Brzezinski
The fight over a key position in Donald Trump’s Cabinet is heating up, as business leaders, billionaires, and Wall Street executives are all pushing the president-elect to choose their preferred candidates to lead the Department of the Treasury. Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, emerged over the weekend as two of the leading candidates for Treasury Secretary—an important economic position that will play a critical role in the president-elect’s pla
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is giving Donald Trump’s diet a chance. The health nut, who has been tapped by Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, was photographed aboard the president-elect’s plane sharing McDonald’s and Coca-Cola with Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. Sunday. “POV: walking by the cool kids table,” Trump’s deputy director of communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, wrote on X alongside the photo of the entourage, who traveled to
Trump's Cabinet picks must "come before the Senate," says McConnell.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed their phone conversation, saying it had opened "Pandora's Box".
Steele also said JD Vance has essentially been replaced by "surrogate VP" Elon Musk.
CNN’s Jake Tapper took his interview with Mike Johnson to a personal level as he quizzed the Republican House Speaker on how his support for President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial Cabinet nominations squared with his Christian family values. Johnson has been asked by several Republican congressmen and senators to release the details in a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that Matt Gaetz, who is Trump’s pick for Attorney General, had sex with a 17-year-old. In an intervi
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Joe Biden inadvertently was a missing man in the traditional photo of world leaders at the final Group of 20 summit of his presidency Monday, a photo-shoot fail that U.S. officials attributed to timing.
Within days of Donald Trump winning the White House in 2016, Shinzo Abe, then prime minister of Japan, visited Trump Tower to meet the president-elect. Like one of the Three Wise Men, he came bearing the gift of gold. In this case, gold golf clubs. Thus began a relationship that became the envy of many world leaders, who…
Election denier Kari Lake has reached a settlement in a defamation case brought against her concerning her failed Arizona gubernatorial run in 2022, according to reports.
The 22nd amendment bars presidents from a third term in office. Is it enough to stop Trump?
Lebanon and Hezbollah have agreed to a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire with Israel with some comments on the content, a top Lebanese official told Reuters on Monday, describing the effort as the most serious yet to end the fighting. Ali Hassan Khalil, an aide to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, said Lebanon had delivered its written response to the U.S. ambassador in Lebanon on Monday, and White House envoy Amos Hochstein was travelling to Beirut to continue talks. There was no immediate comment from Israel.
As Michael Tackett implies in his new book, “The Price of Power: How Mitch McConnell Mastered the Senate, Changed America, and Lost His Party,” he has also caused considerable damage to democratic norms, practices and institutions.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia appeals court on Monday canceled oral arguments that were scheduled for next month on the appeal of a lower court ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute the election interference case she brought against President-elect Donald Trump.