Governor Hobbs speaks on St. Luke's shutdown
St. Luke's Behavioral health ordered to suspend operations last week.
St. Luke's Behavioral health ordered to suspend operations last week.
As Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention, a screen behind her displayed a text exchange she said she'd had with Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.
Of course this is a thing.
The former president does not like being called this one word.
Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that Lopez filed to end her marriage at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 20
The comedian shares daughter Sascha Betty and sons Julian Kal and Shepherd Kellen with wife Jessica Seinfeld
After the pair confirmed the model’s due date was early August, Hailey Bieber appears to have hinted she has given birth to her first child with husband Justin Bieber.
Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021
‘Please be careful’
The “Late Show” host had to correct one thing Biden said about the former president at the Democratic National Convention.
Former President Trump said late Monday that he would participate in a tele-town hall hosted by Fox News next month instead of a debate on the network, after the Harris campaign made clear the vice president would not participate. “Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored…
The supermodel shared news of a new launch for her fragrance brand, Orebella - read more
Not even a week after telling the crowd at a North Carolina rally that Kamala Harris was copying him, Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson released a video of the former president deboarding his plane using Harris’ campaign song, Beyoncé’s “Freedom.”Beyoncé gave Harris permission to use the song from her 2016 album Lemonade at the end of last month. Since then Harris’ campaign has put it to use every chance it gets, from her first campaign ad to her dramatic entrance at the DNC Monday night. As
Jenner shared a carousel of snaps of her wearing the cutout swimsuit on Monday, August 19
Michael Steele, an outspoken Trump critic, was blown away by the irony of what happened during Hillary Clinton's speech.
The former first lady shaded Donald Trump's racist remarks about "Black jobs."
The Princess of Wales and her sister, Pippa Middleton, prove they're just like us in unearthed photo
The commander of Ukraine's air force shared a video of a fighter jet dropping a French-made glide bomb on a Russian control center in Kursk.
An economic catastrophe driven by the fundamental flaws in Russia's current strategy is looming large as Ukrainian forces fight on Russian soil.
The model slipped into the house's poplin mini during a NYC stroll - see more
The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Tuesday that forward Ryan Johansen, who has spent the majority of his career in Philadelphia on the sidelines after struggling with injuries, has been "placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract."