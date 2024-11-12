Governor Sununu & Governor-elect Ayotte open hearings on the state budget in Concord
Gov. Chris Sununu and Gov.-elect Kelly Ayotte opened hearings in Concord on Tuesday morning as they begin to build New Hampshire's next two-year spending plan.
The man tapped for the top international role inside the Trump White House isn't just predicting the defeat of Canada's Trudeau government: He's celebrating it.Mike Waltz has a vast digital footprint on international issues in his six years as a congressman, following careers in business, defence policy, and as a decorated special-forces veteran.He's been selected by Donald Trump for the powerful position of national security adviser in the next White House, the president-elect confirmed in a st
The Massachusetts senator accused the incoming president of violating a very specific law.
President-elect Donald Trump's son was ripped as "vile."
The MSNBC anchor mocked it as “absurd bluster from Trump, where he is trying to pretend he’s already in power.”
After all that election night excitement, it seems Elon Musk just doesn’t want to go home. Multiple sources have told CNN that amid the post-victory buzz around Mar-a-Lago, the Tesla CEO has been at Donald Trump’s Florida resort almost every single day over the past week, with Instagram posts under the location tag showing him dining with the president-elect and his wife on Sunday, as well as spending time on the grounds with his son over the weekend. “Dining with him on the patio at times, toda
Neal Katyal warns the president-elect that even a conservative Supreme Court likely won't be on board with this part of his agenda.
President-elect Donald Trump will reinstate several executive orders from his first administration that were later revoked by President Joe Biden on his first day in office, his incoming chief of staff said. The New York Times reported that Susie Wiles gave the news to a gathering of Republican donors Monday, though didn’t specify the orders he would reinstate. During his first few days in office, Biden revoked executive orders issued by Trump that tried to strip federal employees of their right
Ruth Ben-Ghiat said this reason for voting for Trump would have “very sad” consequences.
Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet
Following Donald Trump’s re-election victory, a wave of Americans has turned to the internet for information on relocating abroad. Google searches related to emigration reached unprecedented levels, as many grapple with the prospect of another four years under the Republican former president. Interest in relocating to New Zealand and Australia also hit new highs, with searches climbing nearly 2,000% and 820%, respectively.
What would you do if you'd just been dealt a devastating, extremely public defeat?If your answer is "drink wine in leggings," then vice-president and former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris can do you one better: Drink wine in leggings, sporting a messy bun, while playing Connect 4."Back to where it all began only a few months ago," Harris's 40-year-old niece, Meena Harris, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that depicted a smiling, laughing Harris sitting cross-legged on the
The "Daily Show" host slammed this as a "losing strategy" that's been known for decades.
The pundit pilloried Haley on Monday for endorsing Trump, only for him to publicly deny her a position in his upcoming administration.
Now that almost all votes have been counted it’s clear how close this race really was.
The Houthis launched a complex attack consisting of anti-ship missiles and drones, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday.
The “Late Show” host mocked the conspiracy theorist and election denier.
President-elect Donald Trump is already flexing raw power, showing he may try to subvert Washington’s checks and balances and leaving foreign leaders scrambling to come to terms with his victory.
What Kamala Harris does next will likely determine how history will remember her.
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has made clear she has no plans to step down, according to people close to her, despite calls from some on the left that President Joe Biden should be allowed to try to name a successor before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
Trump has promised us mass deportations, tariffs, anti-vaccine action, budget deficits and tax cuts for the wealthy. | Opinion