Governor visits Dickinson College Farm
The governor visited Dickinson College Farm to highlight proposed budget investments in agriculture innovation.
Justice Neil Gorsuch chastised the Supreme Court majority for ruling against a drug trafficking defendant Thursday, arguing the decision gives the government too much prosecutorial power. Delilah Guadalupe Diaz appealed to the justices after a jury found her guilty of importing methamphetamine across the U.S. southern border, a charge that requires the government to prove…
Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called into question whether US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has taken any action to address the storm cloud of scandals surrounding the Supreme Court, in a new letter obtained first by CNN.
Vital Metals announced Monday that it's selling its stockpiled rare earth material to the Saskatchewan Research Council for $3.3 million. This material comes from the North T deposit at the Nechalacho mine, 110 kilometres from Yellowknife.Natural Resources Canada, along with Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, directly facilitated this transaction, which has the effect of keeping rare earth materials out of Chinese hands.Vital Metals previously said back in December it plan
House Speaker Mike Johnson's 'quiet' actions in Congress announce how far from the country's interests Republicans are willing to stray.
The Supreme Court's final decisions of the term are dropping in the lead up to the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a Texas woman who served on a small-town council to continue her lawsuit against her mayor after she was arrested for what she claims were political reasons.
In an exclusive essay for PEOPLE, the married Arizona lawmakers share how a gunman stole their dreams of having a child together — and why they fear politicians will do the same to other families
More than a month after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced the "unexpected passing" of a deputy, medical examiner records now show he died from the effects of methamphetamine.
A leak caused by a broken sewer main in Vancouver's Olympic Village has been brought under control after it flooded streets Thursday morning.The Metro Vancouver Regional District wrote on social media earlier this morning that crews were on site at Columbia Street and West 2nd Avenue to repair the sewer, and that traffic was being affected.Several inches of effluent could be seen pooling on the roads. Metro Vancouver provided a later update that repair work was contained to the block of Columbia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a tax on foreign income over a challenge backed by business and anti-regulatory interests, declining their invitation to weigh in on a broader, never-enacted tax on wealth.
Former Alberta justice minister Kaycee Madu says he called Edmonton's police chief minutes after getting a traffic ticket because he was concerned about racial profiling and improper surveillance.A three-day Law Society of Alberta hearing finished Wednesday after Madu answered questions about a 2021 traffic stop and phone call that has him facing the possibility of professional discipline as a lawyer.Madu's lawyer, Perry Mack, called the proceedings an "astonishing" exercise in combing over Madu
The Biden administration is said to be enraged by the Israeli prime minister's recent comments. It comes as a top official admits Hamas may never be “eliminated.” ABC News' Em Nguyen reports.
Poland's top court backed President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday in a dispute with the government over the validity of bills passed without the presence of two convicted lawmakers. The decision by the Constitutional Tribunal, which rules on the validity of laws but whose independence is questioned by the new government that took power in December, looked likely to deepen chaos in Poland's legal system. The dispute over the lawmakers is also part of a political battle in which centrist Prime Minister Donald Tusk is trying to reverse changes made by the previous government, including to the Constitutional Tribunal's line-up.
Poland will probably sign a contract with South Korea in September for the delivery of more arms, in particular K2 tanks, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz was quoted as saying on Thursday by the state news agency PAP. Poland's previous government signed arms deals with South Korea as part of a drive to build up its military in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but there were issues with financing the contracts. The new deal will involve mostly the supply of 180 K2 tanks, Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
OTTAWA — Canada needs to meet NATO's minimum defence spending target, and present a plan on how it will reach it as a way to show authoritarian regimes that Western allies are aligned, said the alliance's secretary general on Wednesday.
Arlette Saenz looks at the White House’s response to canceling a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu after he posted a video.
OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Canada has listed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, following months of mounting political pressure to do so.
VICTORIA — Prosecutors say they have charged a Surrey, B.C., police officer with speeding following an incident last year.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being “beholden” to extreme racists in Israel after the leader pressed the U.S. on withholding of weapons in the Israel-Hamas war. Sanders said “virtually everyone” recognizes Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks from Hamas, but criticized Netanyahu’s continued bombardment and killing of approximately…
The Supreme Court ruled emissions created by burning oil should have been considered when granting planning permission for a new oil well in Surrey.