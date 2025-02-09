Goya Awards 2025: ‘El 47’ & ‘La Infiltrada’ Tie For Best Film, ‘The Room Next Door’ Wins 3

Biographical drama El 47 and thriller La Infiltrada tied for the top prize at the 39th Goya Awards held in Spain. Meanwhile, Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door, with Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, which was shut out of the Best Film contest, took home three prizes.

Additional notable winners included Emilia Pérez, since embattled with controversy due to its star Karla Sofía Gascón‘s resurfaced tweets and other remarks made by auteur Jacques Audiard, which he addressed in a Q&A with Deadline, took home Best European Film. Meanwhile, I’m Still Here, with Fernanda Torres, won Best Ibero-American Film.

The Spanish equivalent of the Oscars, the Academia de Cine unveiled its list of nominations back in December: Marcel Barrena’s El 47 led the pack with 14 mentions, followed by La Infiltrada at 13 nods.

Below, see the full list of winners:

BEST PICTURE

El 47 and La Infiltrada (tie)

BEST DIRECTOR

Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodriguez – Segundo Premio

BEST NEW DIRECTOR

Javier Macipe — The Blue Star

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Eduard Sola – Casa en Flames

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Pedro Almodovar – The Room Next Door

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

Alberto Iglesias — The Room Next Door

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Los almendros” by Antón Álvarez, La Tania and Yerai Cortés— La Guitarra Flamenca de Yerai Cortes

BEST ACTOR

Eduard Fernandez – Marco

BEST ACTRESS

Carolina Yuste – La Infiltrada

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Salva Reina – El 47

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Clara Segura – El 47

BEST NEW ACTOR

Pepe Lorente — The Blue Star

BEST NEW ACTRESS

Laura Weissmahr — Salve Maria

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Carlos Apolinario — El 47

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Edu Grau – The Room Next Door

BEST EDITING

Javi Frutos – Segundo Premio

BEST ART DIRECTION

Javier Alvariño — La Virgen Roja

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Arantxa Ezquerro — La Virgen Roja

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR

Karmele Soler, Sergio Pérez Berbel, Nacho Díaz — Marco

BEST SOUND

Diana Sagrista, Eva Valiño, Alejandro Castillo, Antonin Dalmasso — Segundo Premio

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Laura Canals, Iván López Hernández — El 47

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Mariposas Negras

BEST DOCUMENTARY

La Guitarra Flamenca de Yerai Cortes

BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM

I’m Still Here – Brazil

BEST EUROPEAN FILM

Emilia Perez – France

BEST FICTION SHORT FILM

La Gran Obra

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

Semillas de Kivu

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Cafunè

