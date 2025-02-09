Goya Awards 2025: ‘El 47’ & ‘La Infiltrada’ Tie For Best Film, ‘The Room Next Door’ Wins 3

Natalie Oganesyan
·2 min read

Biographical drama El 47 and thriller La Infiltrada tied for the top prize at the 39th Goya Awards held in Spain. Meanwhile, Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door, with Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, which was shut out of the Best Film contest, took home three prizes.

Additional notable winners included Emilia Pérez, since embattled with controversy due to its star Karla Sofía Gascón‘s resurfaced tweets and other remarks made by auteur Jacques Audiard, which he addressed in a Q&A with Deadline, took home Best European Film. Meanwhile, I’m Still Here, with Fernanda Torres, won Best Ibero-American Film.

More from Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spanish equivalent of the Oscars, the Academia de Cine unveiled its list of nominations back in December: Marcel Barrena’s El 47 led the pack with 14 mentions, followed by La Infiltrada at 13 nods.

Below, see the full list of winners:

BEST PICTURE
El 47 and La Infiltrada (tie)

BEST DIRECTOR
Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodriguez – Segundo Premio

BEST NEW DIRECTOR
Javier Macipe — The Blue Star

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Eduard Sola – Casa en Flames

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Pedro Almodovar – The Room Next Door

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC
Alberto Iglesias — The Room Next Door

BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Los almendros” by Antón Álvarez, La Tania and Yerai Cortés— La Guitarra Flamenca de Yerai Cortes

BEST ACTOR
Eduard Fernandez – Marco

BEST ACTRESS
Carolina Yuste – La Infiltrada

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Salva Reina – El 47

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Clara Segura – El 47

BEST NEW ACTOR
Pepe Lorente — The Blue Star

BEST NEW ACTRESS
Laura Weissmahr — Salve Maria

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Carlos Apolinario — El 47

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Edu Grau – The Room Next Door

BEST EDITING
Javi Frutos – Segundo Premio

BEST ART DIRECTION
Javier Alvariño — La Virgen Roja

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Arantxa Ezquerro — La Virgen Roja

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR
Karmele Soler, Sergio Pérez Berbel, Nacho Díaz — Marco

BEST SOUND
Diana Sagrista, Eva Valiño, Alejandro Castillo, Antonin Dalmasso — Segundo Premio

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
Laura Canals, Iván López Hernández — El 47

BEST ANIMATED FILM
Mariposas Negras

BEST DOCUMENTARY
La Guitarra Flamenca de Yerai Cortes

BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM
I’m Still Here – Brazil

BEST EUROPEAN FILM
Emilia Perez – France

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST FICTION SHORT FILM
La Gran Obra

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
Semillas de Kivu

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Cafunè

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories