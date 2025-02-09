Goya Awards 2025: ‘El 47’ & ‘La Infiltrada’ Tie For Best Film, ‘The Room Next Door’ Wins 3
Biographical drama El 47 and thriller La Infiltrada tied for the top prize at the 39th Goya Awards held in Spain. Meanwhile, Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door, with Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, which was shut out of the Best Film contest, took home three prizes.
Additional notable winners included Emilia Pérez, since embattled with controversy due to its star Karla Sofía Gascón‘s resurfaced tweets and other remarks made by auteur Jacques Audiard, which he addressed in a Q&A with Deadline, took home Best European Film. Meanwhile, I’m Still Here, with Fernanda Torres, won Best Ibero-American Film.
The Spanish equivalent of the Oscars, the Academia de Cine unveiled its list of nominations back in December: Marcel Barrena’s El 47 led the pack with 14 mentions, followed by La Infiltrada at 13 nods.
Below, see the full list of winners:
BEST PICTURE
El 47 and La Infiltrada (tie)
BEST DIRECTOR
Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodriguez – Segundo Premio
BEST NEW DIRECTOR
Javier Macipe — The Blue Star
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Eduard Sola – Casa en Flames
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Pedro Almodovar – The Room Next Door
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC
Alberto Iglesias — The Room Next Door
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Los almendros” by Antón Álvarez, La Tania and Yerai Cortés— La Guitarra Flamenca de Yerai Cortes
BEST ACTOR
Eduard Fernandez – Marco
BEST ACTRESS
Carolina Yuste – La Infiltrada
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Salva Reina – El 47
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Clara Segura – El 47
BEST NEW ACTOR
Pepe Lorente — The Blue Star
BEST NEW ACTRESS
Laura Weissmahr — Salve Maria
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Carlos Apolinario — El 47
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Edu Grau – The Room Next Door
BEST EDITING
Javi Frutos – Segundo Premio
BEST ART DIRECTION
Javier Alvariño — La Virgen Roja
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Arantxa Ezquerro — La Virgen Roja
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR
Karmele Soler, Sergio Pérez Berbel, Nacho Díaz — Marco
BEST SOUND
Diana Sagrista, Eva Valiño, Alejandro Castillo, Antonin Dalmasso — Segundo Premio
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
Laura Canals, Iván López Hernández — El 47
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Mariposas Negras
BEST DOCUMENTARY
La Guitarra Flamenca de Yerai Cortes
BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM
I’m Still Here – Brazil
BEST EUROPEAN FILM
Emilia Perez – France
BEST FICTION SHORT FILM
La Gran Obra
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
Semillas de Kivu
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Cafunè
