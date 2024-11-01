GPs ask Streeting for ‘urgent assurances’ over employers national insurance hike

Storm Newton, Aine Fox and David Lynch, PA
·5 min read

Top GPs have called for “urgent assurances” from the Health Secretary that practices will be exempted from the hike in national insurance employer contributions announced in the Budget.

It comes amid warnings that some surgeries will make staff redundant as a result of the change, while some care homes could be forced to close.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the tax hike on Wednesday, with organisations representing care homes and hospices voicing concerns about the sector’s ability to plug the funding gap.

A worker’s payslip showing details of their employers’ national insurance contributions
Rachel Reeves announced the increase in employers’ national insurance contributions in the Budget (Yui Mok/PA)

There have also been concerns about the impact on GP surgeries, with one practice manager suggesting it could cost about £40,000 a year.

The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) said it has contacted Wes Streeting, seeking assurances that practices will be protected like “the rest of the NHS and public sector”.

College chairwoman Professor Kamila Hawthorne said: “We are writing to the Health Secretary today asking for urgent assurances that GP practices will be given the same protection as the rest of the NHS and public sector and receive the necessary funding to cover these additional costs.

“We have very serious concerns about the impact of the increase in national insurance employer contributions on GP practices right across the country, many of whom are already struggling to keep their doors open and make ends meet due to historic chronic underfunding.

“They are working their hardest to provide quality care for their patients against a backdrop of significant budget constraints and staffing challenges – and this added level of insecurity will only compound these pressures.

“For some, this extra financial burden will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, forcing them to make tough decisions on redundancies or even closing their practice, and ultimately it is our patients who will bear the brunt.”

Wes Streeting walking while carrying a red Government folder under his arm
The Royal College of GPs said it is writing to Health Secretary Wes Streeting for ‘urgent assurances’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It comes after Shropshire GP Dr Jess Harvey told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that practices will “really struggle”.

“During these contract negotiations for our new contract, unless we’re getting given suitable remuneration to cover this national insurance inflation, then we’re going to really struggle,” she said.

“There are going to be practices to start to make redundancies. There are practices that were already considering redundancies because it’s so hard to manage financially, and if we don’t get enough money to continue to run these practices, then we’re not going to be able to provide the service that people want.”

Paul Stanley, a practice manager at Gas House Lane Surgery in Morpeth, Northumberland, also told the programme the changes could cost his surgery about £40,000 a year.

Helen Morgan, health and social care spokeswoman for the Liberal Democrats, said: “We are urging the Chancellor to change course and exempt GPs from a tax hike.

“This new Government must not make the same mistakes as the Conservatives, fixing the GP crisis is crucial for saving the NHS.

“If people can be checked quicker, fewer will end up in hospital for treatment. That’s better for patients, better for the NHS and better for taxpayers.”

Discussing reporting around GPs and the impact of the rise, Downing Street pointed to the “annual GP contract process”.

A No 10 spokeswoman said contracted workers, including GPs, were not eligible for an exemption from the NICs hike, which she said was consistent with the approach of previous governments.

“There is a general process whereby departments, the Department of Health for example, confirm their funding for general practices,” she said.

The spokeswoman added: “I think that’s part of the annual GP contract process. I believe that will take place later in the year.”

Meanwhile, a care group also called on the Government to exempt social care providers from the hike or ring-fence funding to cover it.

Independent Care Group (ICG) chairman Mike Padgham said: “The Government has to do something and it has to do it quickly, as I am already hearing from providers that this might be the last straw for some of them.”

Geoff Butcher, of the Blackadder Corporation, which owns a number of care homes in England, said he believes the rise in national insurance contributions (NICs) for employers could lead to some homes having to shut.

He told the Today programme: “We will certainly not be taking on additional staff. We will be having to cut back on improvement.

“And I know that colleagues in other services are looking at cutting back on staffing, and I think it will exacerbate the speed of closure of homes and the handing back of contracts by other services, including domiciliary (home) care.”

He said the £600 million funding to local authorities for both adult and children’s social care announced in the Budget “if it came through” would equate to about only £350 per employee in the social care sector.

He said: “Staff costs are 80% of our total cost. We’ve got nowhere to go on this.”

He said he finds it “extraordinary that year after year, governments find billions to support the likes of Ukraine, but we don’t find the money to support our very vulnerable people – I think it’s a huge reflection on our society”.

Care England, which represents providers in adult social care, said the national insurance rise, combined with wage rises, will leave the sector with “an additional circa £2.4 billion funding hole to plug”.

On social care, No 10 said: “We are taking action to support the social care sector more generally. There is a real-terms increase in core local government spending power and I think at least £600 million of new grant funding provided to address pressures in the sector.”

Latest Stories

  • The US economy is in for a double shock if Trump is elected president, Nobel economist Paul Krugman says

    Trump is proposing two policies that could result in a double-shock for the US economy, according to Nobel economist Paul Krugman.

  • Russian butter prices soar, testing Putin pledge to supply both 'guns and butter'

    President Vladimir Putin says that Russia's war economy is well balanced to supply both guns and butter, but the price of butter itself is now soaring as surging inflation distorts parts of the economy. Reuters reporters found shopping bills showed the price of a pack of "Brest-Litovsk" high-grade butter in Moscow has risen by 34% since the start of the year to 239.96 roubles ($2.47). "The Armageddon with butter is escalating; we wouldn't be surprised if butter repeats last year's situation with eggs," economists on Russia's popular MMI Telegram channel warned, referring to an earlier spike in egg prices which alarmed consumers.

  • Florida consumers would pay the price for Trump’s mass deportation idea | Opinion

    Floridians have already gotten a glimpse of what would happen if the government cracks down on undocumented immigrants, and it isn’t pretty.

  • Canada's economy flatlined in August, supporting expectations for another 50bp cut from the Bank of Canada

    Advance estimates show growth picking up again in September.

  • Speaker Johnson disputes accusation he’ll try to repeal ObamaCare

    Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is disputing Democrats’ assertion that he wants to repeal ObamaCare after Vice President Harris’s campaign seized on comments he made at a campaign stop this week. “Despite the dishonest characterizations from the Harris campaign, the audio and transcript make clear that I offered no such promise to end ObamaCare, and in…

  • Economy stalled in August, Q3 growth looks to fall short of Bank of Canada estimates

    OTTAWA — The Canadian economy was flat in August as high interest rates continued to weigh on consumers and businesses, while a preliminary estimate suggests it grew at an annualized rate of one per cent in the third quarter.

  • Trump campaign distances itself from House speaker's plan for 'massive reform' to the ACA

    House Speaker Mike Johnson's suggestion that Republicans would implement "massive reform" to the Affordable Care Act -- known as Obamacare -- is causing a bit of a headache for the Trump campaign. "No Obamacare?" an attendee of the event asked Johnson. "No Obamacare," Johnson replied.

  • Hungary plans inflation-linked rises in some taxes from 2025

    Hungary has proposed to increase some taxes in line with the July headline inflation rate from 2025, part of wider efforts by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to plug budget holes as the economy dips back into recession. Hungary's central bank, which was forced to pause interest rate cuts last week amid falls in the forint, has criticised a similar practice of price rises linked to the previous year's inflation rate by telecommunications companies and banks, saying it hampered the fight against inflation. Tax changes submitted to parliament this week showed Orban's government proposing to link rises in excise taxes on fuel, alcohol and tobacco with the July annual headline inflation rate of the previous year from 2025.

  • China Economy Picks Up on Stimulus Push Ahead of US Election

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy showed signs of stabilizing after Beijing unleashed the boldest stimulus measures since the pandemic, although an upcoming US election injects uncertainty into the recovery.Most Read from BloombergChicago Mayor Seeks Property Tax Hike, Breaking Campaign VowIs Denver’s Big Bet on E-Bikes Paying Off?NY Transit Agency Takes Next Step on Brooklyn-Queens Rail LinkThe Answer To Making Cities More Family-Friendly? CourtyardsA South Korean City Plays Matchmaker to Tackle a

  • Fed seen on track to cut rates next week and in December

    (Reuters) -With inflation now only just above the Federal Reserve's 2% target and wage pressures easing, U.S. central bankers are widely expected to cut short-term borrowing costs next week in an effort to keep the labor market from further cooling. But an uptick in underlying price pressures evident in data released on Thursday, what's likely to be a confusing monthly read on the labor market on Friday, and uncertainty over the outcome of the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election make the road for further interest rate reductions in December and especially next year less clear. Inflation by the Fed's targeted measure, the year-over-year increase in the personal consumption expenditures price index, dropped to 2.1% in September, from 2.3% in August, a Commerce Department report on Thursday showed.

  • Argentina Central Bank Lowers Benchmark Rate to 35% From 40%

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate Friday for the first time in nearly six months as President Javier Milei continues to oversee a slowdown in inflation in the crisis-prone economy.Most Read from BloombergIs Denver’s Big Bet on E-Bikes Paying Off?The Answer To Making Cities More Family-Friendly? CourtyardsChicago Mayor Seeks Property Tax Hike, Breaking Campaign VowNY Transit Agency Takes Next Step on Brooklyn-Queens Rail LinkIstanbul Tries Free Public Tra

  • Canadian manufacturing PMI rises to 20-month high in October

    Canadian manufacturing activity increased at a faster pace in October as production and employment picked up in anticipation of rising orders, data showed on Friday. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.1 in October from 50.4 in September, its highest level since February 2023. "October marked a relatively positive month for Canada's manufacturing economy, with solid increases in output and employment both stand-out statistics from the latest survey data," Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a statement.

  • Strikes, hurricanes deal US labor market a likely temporary blow

    U.S. job growth almost stalled in October as strikes in the aerospace industry depressed manufacturing employment while hurricanes impacted the response rate for the payrolls survey, making it hard to get a clear picture of the labor market ahead of next week's presidential election. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday was the last major economic data before Americans head to the polls to choose Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris or Republican former President Donald Trump as the country's next president. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 12,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain since December 2020, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

  • Canada's economy stalls in August; central bank's Q3 growth forecast in doubt

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's economy is likely to miss the Bank of Canada's revised third-quarter forecast after a slew of temporary factors stalled gross domestic product growth in August, data showed on Thursday, at a time when business output was already anemic. Economic growth for July also was revised downwards to 0.1% from 0.2%, Statistics Canada said, and added that preliminary data showed growth is likely to have rebounded to 0.3% in September. All this together translates to a 1.0% annualized growth in the third quarter, lower than the Canadian central bank's estimate of 1.5%, a forecast that had already been revised down earlier this month.

  • PAG Co-Founder Sees Trade War Benefiting China in the Long Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising protectionism globally and a deeper trade war with the US may give China the much-needed push to bolster domestic consumption, said Weijian Shan, who chairs one of Asia’s largest alternative asset managers.Most Read from BloombergChicago Mayor Seeks Property Tax Hike, Breaking Campaign VowIs Denver’s Big Bet on E-Bikes Paying Off?NY Transit Agency Takes Next Step on Brooklyn-Queens Rail LinkA South Korean City Plays Matchmaker to Tackle a Fertility CrisisThere Will Soon Be

  • Canada would have to double defense spending by 2032-33 to meet NATO target, watchdog says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada would have to double current defense spending by fiscal 2032-33 to achieve its stated goal of meeting NATO targets, an increase that could violate fiscal anchors put in place last year to control expenditures, a parliamentary watchdog said on Wednesday. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to increasing defense spending to at least 2% of gross domestic product after coming under mounting pressure from the United States and other NATO powers to spell out a timetable for coming in line with the alliance's target. But if the government keeps that promise, it may need to compromise its stated ambition of shrinking its fiscal deficit as a proportion of GDP, the Parliamentary Budget Office said on Wednesday.

  • Ontario sets table to balance the books ahead of possible early election

    TORONTO — Ontario sharply lowered its projected deficit for next year in a move the opposition suggests is all about setting the stage for a balanced budget just ahead of a possible spring election.

  • Europe's small arms companies struggle for cash despite military spending boom

    Europe's small and medium-sized defence companies are struggling to access finance needed to drive innovation and grow production lines even as demand soars due to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts, government officials, firms and experts say. A lack of access to public funding, red tape and banks' reluctance to lend on fears of falling foul of environmental, social and governance regulations (ESG) are all hindering growth for smaller players in Europe's defence sector, they say. This as global military expenditure hit an all time high of $2.44 trillion in 2023, up 6.8% from the prior year and the most since 2009, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

  • Morning Bid: Amazon calms the horses, payrolls due

    With next week's U.S. election now dominating thinking, the last two megacap earnings reports of the week appear to have calmed the stock market somewhat and a potentially noisy October payrolls report is up next. Amazon and Apple got different market receptions to their updates overnight - the remaining two of five "Magnificent Seven" firms reporting this week. Amazon stock jumped 6% on forecast-beating profit and sales, with the company indicating healthy results in the holiday quarter thanks to its faster shipping times and a move to stock lower-cost items.

  • Japan's economic growth likely cooled sharply in Q3 in test for BOJ policy: Reuters poll

    Japan's economy is expected to have slowed sharply in the third quarter hurt by sluggish consumption and capital spending, a Reuters poll showed, which could complicate the central bank's plans to hike rates further. Japan's inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to have risen an annualised 0.7% in July-September, according to a median forecast of economists polled by Reuters, cooling significantly from the 2.9% rate in the second quarter. Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of economic output, remained tepid, likely up just 0.2% and well behind the 0.9% growth in the previous quarter.