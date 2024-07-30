GPs claim 6 per cent pay rise is ‘not enough’ ahead of expected industrial action

The announcement came alongside the offer of a 22 per cent increase over two years for junior doctors - Anthony Devlin

GPs have said a six per cent pay rise is “not enough” ahead of expected industrial action.

The British Medical Association has urged family doctors to bring the NHS to a “standstill” from Thursday in an attempt to force the Government to increase its pay offer.

Doctors have been told they can “pick and choose” from measures designed to wreak disruption on the NHS, in the first such action for 60 years.

They include a cap on the number of appointments, meaning practices could turn away record numbers of patients, heaping pressure on 111 and A&E.

Health chiefs have warned that such a move could prove “catastrophic”.

Remain in place

A ballot of GPs closed on Monday, hours before ministers announced a 6 per cent pay rise for GP partners and salaried doctors - much more than the 2 per cent that NHS England had said was affordable within the 2024-25 settlement for the health service.

The announcement came alongside the offer of a 22 per cent increase over two years for junior doctors, in an attempt to end strikes. That deal agreed with union leaders will now go to a vote of members.

The ballot of GPs is expected to see the vote pass overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

BMA leaders have said that the measures would remain in place until ministers agree to a new GP contract.

The union has yet to declare the outcome, but Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, chairman of the BMA’s GP committee has already written to family doctors saying the pay boost was not enough.

In a message to GPs, setting out details of the 6 per cent uplift for 2024/25, Dr Bramall-Stainer wrote: “The profession is aware this is not enough to address the erosion of funding for general practice.”

“While the news that the chancellor has agreed to the DDRB (The Review Body on Doctors and Dentists Remuneration) recommendation in full is to be welcomed, the announcement will not pause the closures of GP surgeries, reduce the inexorable workload transfer onto general practice from all parts of the wider system, and will not get thousands of under-employed GPs into practice roles,” she wrote, in comments reported by Pulse magazine.

Family doctors are being asked to take part in up to nine forms of protest, including one which would put a cap on the number of daily “patient contacts” – which includes face-to-face appointments, remote consultations and messages – at 25 per GP.

This is a third less than the current workload, with the union saying the average GP now has 37 patient contacts daily.

Patients over the cap would be diverted to “local urgent care settings” such as 111 or walk-in clinics when the total is hit.

Other measures include refusing to co-operate with standard NHS systems, such as those used to refer patients to hospital specialists or to share data with local health planners.

Health chiefs from NHS England have warned that collective action could heap pressures on hospitals and 999 services, and continue for “an extended period”.

GPs have not staged action since 1964 when family doctors collectively handed in undated resignations to the Wilson government.

On Sunday Dr Bramall-Stainer said the action aimed to “bring the NHS to a standstill very quickly”.

However, she insisted: “It is industrial action, but the target isn’t patients. The target is NHS England [and the] Department of Health.”

‘Fix the front door’

Patients’ groups have said the plans are “selfish” saying GPs risk losing the support of the public in an attempt to argue against contracts which are already generous.

The majority of GPs are partners, with average annual earnings of £153,000, while most work a three-day week.

Earlier this month, the BMA’s GP committee held talks with the Health Secretary, with ministers hoping that family doctors could be persuaded against action.

Before the election, Mr Streeting said a Labour Government would divert billions of pounds to GPs, over a first term in power, to “fix the front door to the NHS”.

But there have been no further talks this week, while the NHS is attempting to make contingency arrangements to cover a wide variety of possible protests.

In response to the Chancellor’s pay award, Dr Bramall-Stainer said: “We’ve had positive conversations with the new Health Secretary, but the last Government forced us to ballot for collective action. We very much look forward to Mr Streeting working with us to give our profession the resources it needs so we can start to rebuild general practice, and help the Government fulfil their manifesto commitment to bring back the family doctor.”