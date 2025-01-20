GPS interference causes Ryanair flight diversion after Russia tampering claims

Amelia Neath
·2 min read
The Ryanair Boeing 737 Max 8-200 aircraft was on its descent into Vilnius when it changed plans to divert to Warsaw (Getty Images)
The Ryanair Boeing 737 Max 8-200 aircraft was on its descent into Vilnius when it changed plans to divert to Warsaw (Getty Images)

A Ryanair flight descending into Vilnius airport on Thursday was diverted to Warsaw due to GPS interference, Lithuania’s air navigation authority has reported.

The Boeing 737 Max 8-200 departed London Luton on Thursday and was on approach to the runway at Vilnius airport in Lithuania, lowering to an altitude of 850 feet (259 meters), when it lifted off again.

The flight then headed to Warsaw, around 249 miles away, reports say.

A spokesperson of Lithuania’s air navigation authority said on Friday that “the plane experienced GPS signal interference,” adding that the pilot took the decision to divert the flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All other planes were landing at the airport as usual," the spokesperson said.

The country’s defence minister said that it is investigating the incident.

Pilots landing at Vilnius airport have reported over 800 instances of GPS interference over the last three months of last year. In the same period in 2023, there were only 124 reports, Lithuanian air navigation said, Reuters reported.

In April 2024, Finnair said it would be cancelling all its flights to Tartu airport in Estonia until June due to “GPS interference in the area”.

“The approach methods currently used at Tartu Airport are based on a GPS signal and GPS interference in the area affects the usability of this method,” the Finnish airline said last year.

Finnair says GPS interference has increased significantly since 2022, with the airline’s pilots reporting interference near Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave between Lithuania and Poland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia has been suspected of jamming or spoofing GPS signals close to its borders, but the country has denied interfering with communication and satellite networks.

An RAF aircraft carrying former UK defence secretary Grant Shapps in March 2024 had its GPS signal jammed for around half an hour.

The GPS signal of the plane was said to have been interfered with for half an hour while it passed the Russian territory of Kaliningrad.

The attack did not threaten the safety of the aircraft but left phones unable to connect to the plane’s wifi. The plane was forced to use other navigation systems available to the pilots.

It was reported last year that thousands of flights to and from UK airports had been targeted by Russian jamming systems.

Flights affected in the eight months to the end of March 2024 included 2,309 Ryanair, 1,368 Wizz Air, 82 British Airways and four easyJet, based on analysis of flight logs with GPSJAM.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said last year that GPS jamming does not directly affect the navigation of an aircraft and “while it is a known issue, this does not mean an aircraft has been jammed deliberately”.

The CAA added that GPS forms only part of an aircraft’s navigation system, saying that jamming and spoofing near conflict zones is often a by-product of military activity rather than deliberate actions.

The Independent has contacted Ryanair for comment.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast

Latest Stories

  • I’m a Mechanic: 3 Pickup Trucks I Would Never Buy and Why They Are Not Worth It

    You trust your financial planner with your money. You trust your doctor with your health. When it comes to your vehicles, you likely trust your mechanic to steer you in the right direction. Maybe you...

  • Gig workers want change after B.C. court rules accepting orders amounts to distracted driving

    Delivery and rideshare workers and advocates are urging the B.C. government to review its distracted driving laws following a B.C. Supreme Court ruling that determined accepting a delivery order on a phone while driving is illegal.The case involved Vancouver-based Uber Eats driver Vasu Subhashbhai Virda, who was ticketed on July 31, 2024, for tapping his phone to accept a delivery order while driving.Virda testified that he had tapped the screen once to accept a delivery offer through the Uber E

  • I’m a Mechanic: 9 Cars I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It

    Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 9 Things You Must Do...

  • Woman, 30, dead after Fermor Avenue pileup during blizzard

    A 30-year-old woman from Winnipeg is dead after a multi-vehicle pileup on Fermor Avenue during a severe snowstorm on Friday.RCMP were called to the crash near the Fermor Avenue and Symington Road intersection, just east of city limits in the rural municipality of Springfield, around 9:45 a.m. Friday, as southern Manitoba was slammed by a winter storm that severely limited visibility.When Mounties arrived, members from Springfield Fire and Rescue and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were treat

  • Americans are desperate for cheaper cars. Automakers have little to offer them.

    The humble sedan is making a comeback as Americans look for more affordable car options in a marketplace flooded by expensive SUVs.

  • 5 Car Brands With the Most Reliable Engines

    You can argue that tires are a car's foremost important safety and performance feature, but all the basic components are equally critical. If one fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and costs you...

  • 2 Possible Changes Coming to American Car Prices in the Next 4 Years Under Trump

    Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.

  • Bus driver retires after 50 years behind the wheel

    After spending 50 years behind the wheel of an Ottawa bus, Jerome Watters has one piece of advice for making the most out of the job."You have to be a people person," he said. "In order to enjoy this job, you have to enjoy people. And I've had a lot of really interesting people over the years."Watters started driving in 1974, and has had so many passengers that some who he picked up as students are now his peers, driving buses for OC Transpo.Now entering his well-earned retirement, Watters is re

  • 2 Reasons You Should Buy a New Car Instead of a Used One in 2025

    Although new car prices are predicted to remain high in 2025, it might be a better bet to buy a new car versus a used car if you're looking to purchase this year. There are several factors favoring...

  • Missing man traced by police six days after crash

    Shane Donnelly went missing after a crash involving two cars on the A7 near Selkirk on Tuesday.

  • Harry and Meghan Divorce Allegations Make a ‘Bad Time Worse,’ Friend Says

    Friend questions Vanity Fair’s “divorce” story The brutal Harry and Meghan divorce allegations in this week’s bombshell Vanity Fair article have made “a bad time worse” for the couple, an old friend of Harry’s who still lives in the U.K. has told The Daily Beast. The storied publication made an astonishing claim that a member of Meghan’s team spoke to publishers regarding her writing a book about divorce if she were to split from Harry.

  • Trump Phoned Kid Rock About Strippers and Inauguration Rally

    Kid Rock said President-elect Donald Trump personally phoned him to inquire about whether the Secret Service banned the rock singer from having strippers on stage at a Trump rally set to take place Sunday in Washington D.C. The “Bawitdaba” hitmaker told Fox & Friends Sunday that Trump got second-hand word of a joke he’d made and, not knowing whether it was serious, called to see if the federal law enforcement agency had indeed banned pole dancers from his victory rally at Capital One Arena. “Fri

  • Eggs in B.C., Ont., Man., recalled over salmonella concerns

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall due to a possible salmonella contamination of certain brands of eggs in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and other possible provinces and territories.

  • Trump Explains How He Plans To Bring Grocery Prices Down: Do Experts Think It Will Work?

    According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...

  • John Bolton on what Trump might want from Canada

    John Bolton was once one of Donald Trump's closest advisers. And to deal effectively with the new American president, Bolton warns Canada should not only focus on border security spending.

  • How to survive Canada’s winter: Just move to this frost-free city

    While much of Canada battles sub-zero temperatures and endless snowfall, this city remains an anomaly—a mild oasis amid the country's frozen winter landscape.

  • Lindsey Graham Berates CBS Host for Tough Questions: ‘Worry About Reporting the News Fairly’

    Republican senator and Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham blasted CBS Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan after she questioned him on the incoming Trump administration’s threats against journalists. Brennan had been interrogating Graham on whether he endorsed Kash Patel to become the next FBI director despite several questions raised by US lawyers and national security veterans who have worked with him. When the CBS host asked Graham whether he would be asking Patel about his threats against journa

  • Winter storm watches in Florida ahead of once-in-a-generation storm

    A major storm could drop significant amounts of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain across the U.S. Deep South through Tuesday

  • Patrick Mahomes’ shameless flop on non-late hit is sign NFL needs to institute a flopping penalty

    Patrick Mahomes is already one of the greatest NFL players of all time. He shouldn't be able to create more advantages for himself by playing outside the lines and gaming the referees. (And those referees

  • Elon Musk Moves to Make His Own Mar-a-Lago Near BFF Trump in D.C

    Billionaire CEO Elon Musk appears to be looking to create his very own Mar-a-Lago in the nation’s capital. Multiple anonymous sources told Eater that the world’s richest man is aiming to make the winning bid on the Line, a trendy D.C. hotel that is up for auction, and turn into a “private social club.” The once buzzy 220-room hotel, which opened just seven years ago, went to auction after it failed to meet its owners’ financial expectations, according to The Real Deal.