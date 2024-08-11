GPs sign sick notes for ‘anxious’ workers to go to beach for £25

A GP wrote a sick letter for an undercover reporter who said 'I want to be spending time at the beach' - Andrew Matthews/PA

Private GPs are signing £25 sick notes for people to take time off work and go “to the beach”.

NHS consultants working for private GP clinics are signing people off of work for between £25 and £55 per note, it has been revealed.

An undercover reporter received sick notes from seven different doctors online after telling each of them that she was suffering from stress or anxiety, as part of a Mail on Sunday investigation.

In one example a doctor advised the journalist to take two weeks off after she also wrote that she would “really benefit from time off work due to the hot weather and I want to be spending time at the beach”.

The letter was written by a doctor working for an Australian-owned company called Updoc, which offers a £24.95 sick note, as well as other letters such as specialists referrals or all-clears for people who have been ill.

Dr Ravikumar Ravindran, an endocrinologist, wrote the sick note for the undercover reporter

Its website says its services have so far been used by more than 10,000 Britons to receive medical letters.

The platform gives doctors “competitive remuneration” and “flexible working hours” in return for issuing medical letters.

Dr Ravikumar Ravindran, an endocrinologist, wrote the sick note for the Mail on Sunday reporter, claiming that he had “reviewed” her medical history and “determined that she is unwell and unfit for work”.

Dr Ravindran told the newspaper he wrote “a couple” of sick notes a week through Updoc because “it’s about helping the public because they are not able to get appointments with their GP when they have serious health problems”.

In other examples, the investigation revealed letters were easily obtained from The GP Clinic, which provides a same-day service and has a “money back guarantee” if a consultant does not approve signing a sick note, which costs £55.

Dr Mohammed Sulaiman Shah, who runs the company, said he would be conducting an audit of his company’s process in response but added that: “We took the statement in good faith, recognising it as a genuine expression of need.”

A GP from Homerton University Hospital NHS Trust, working for a website called Home2Lab - and owned by SomDoc - reportedly signed a sick note for two weeks after the reporter submitted a 30-second video saying she wanted time off for stress.

The website says “no appointment required” for “same day” medical letters at a cost of £44.

A spokesman for Home2Lab said its services “are fully in line with General Medical Council guidance” and that “doctors generally work in good faith and are not in the habit of disbelieving patients”.

In a similar scenario a GP working privately for ZoomDoc, also signed off a sick note following a 30-second video call, with the investigation claiming it was done within seven minutes of the call ending.

A ZoomDoc spokesman said the company helped reduce strain on NHS resources and that it had “saved approximately 8,500 hours of NHS GP surgery time in the last year alone”.

He added: “We expect people to be truthful and accurate when reporting their symptoms, just like any other NHS service.”

Updoc was approached for comment.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics have revealed that the number of people classed as economically inactive has spiralled to 9.4 million, up from 8.4 million before Covid.

While NHS patients who want to be signed off usually get a letter free of charge from their GP, private online services allow them to buy a letter.

Some doctors have criticised the practice, including Dr Dean Eggitt, a senior principal GP in Doncaster, who claimed it was “not appropriate”.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, he claimed: “It goes against the GMC’s duties of care as a doctor, it goes against human moral standards and it needs to be tightly regulated to stop it happening. It’s clearly not appropriate.”