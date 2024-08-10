GPs are working fewer hours but being paid more

Research shows family doctors are working around three and a half fewer hours per week compared with in 2012

GPs are working fewer hours but being paid 50 per cent more than they were a decade ago, analysis shows.

Research published in the British Journal of General Practice (BJGP) shows that on average, family doctors are working around three and a half fewer hours per week compared with in 2012.

Over the same period, pay for GP partners – who make up the majority of family doctors – has risen from £103,000 to £153,400, separate NHS data show.

The study in the BJGP found that on average, family doctors worked almost 38 hours a week in 2021. This compares with around 41 hours and 20 minutes in 2012.

Over the period, the number of sessions worked by a GP has fallen sharply.

Family doctors worked an average of 6.24 sessions in 2021, down from 7.22 in 2012.

But the study, by researchers from the University of Manchester, shows that the stints are getting longer, now amounting to 6.22 hours each, up from 5.82 hours in 2012.

GPs have embarked on industrial action across the country in protest over funding of their contracts. The union says the current system is underfunded.

But the Department of Health and Social Care said GPs had been balloted at the point when the GP contract was due to rise by 1.9 per cent, saying the pay uplift for 2024-25 would now be rising by 6 per cent.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has told GPs to “pick and choose” from measures designed to wreak chaos across the health service.

They include a cap on the number of appointments, meaning practices could turn away record numbers of patients, heaping pressures on 111 and Accident & Emergency departments.

The measure caps “patient contacts” – which includes face-to-face appointments, remote consultations and messages – at 25 per GP. This is a third less than the current workload.

Internal modelling documents drawn up by NHS England suggest the measures could push more than one million extra cases to A&E over the next four months.

‘New deal must be negotiated’

Dennis Reed, from Silver Voices, a campaign group for the over-60s, urged the Government to tear up the existing contracts and start again.

He said: “Given how significant these rises have been, at a time of worsening access to GPs, it is high time we negotiated a new deal, which is far more transparent, and which means doctors are paid in return for the service that is received by patients.

“We often hear from GPs that they are working all hours, and yet the experience of patients is that it is impossible to get to see a doctor, especially face to face.”

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, has said that the Government would divert billions of pounds to general practice in an effort to “fix the front door of the NHS”.

He has urged GPs not to take part in the collective action, saying it would punish patients, and that the Government was willing to work with doctors.

Before winning the election Labour pledged to “bring back the family doctor” and to “rebuild the relationship between GP and patient”.

The Health Secretary is expected to outline longer term plans to boost general practice in the autumn budget.

Mr Streeting has previously said that practices that provide better continuity of care and allow patients to see the doctor of their choice would receive higher funding than other surgeries.

But the BMA is pushing for more immediate changes.

Last week Mr Streeting announced “emergency measures” to get up to 1,000 newly qualified GPs into work more quickly.

The BMA has said collective action by GPs across the country was meant to bring the NHS “to a standstill” but has insisted the protest was aimed at policy makers and administrators, not patients.

However, NHS England modelling suggests that a 30 per cent reduction in activity by GPs could push around 1.2 million extra patients to casualty units.

Latest data show A&E units are already having their busiest summer on record, partly as a result of pressures caused by junior doctors’ strikes.

‘NHS is broken’

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The NHS is broken, and the Secretary of State has been clear that he wants to work with doctors to get it back on its feet, so it works for patients and staff.

“NHS England is working to address training bottlenecks so the health service has enough staff for the future, and we will recruit over 1,000 newly qualified GPs by the end of the year, so patients can get the care they need.”

Dr David Wrigley, deputy chair of the BMA’s GP committee for England, said: “The figures from the BJGP study show the pressures that GPs are under; a single GP is now responsible for nearly 2,300 patients on average, with more than 1,300 GP practices lost across the past decade.

“It’s no wonder patients are waiting far too long to be seen by their family doctors, and it’s crucial that we don’t blame GPs, who are working tirelessly within a system burdened by chronic underfunding,” said Dr David Wrigley.

“Instead of listening to GPs and working with us to develop a contract that ensures safety for both patients and GPs, previous government attempts to fix issues in general practice have involved imposing unsafe and illogical contracts on overworked GPs.

“We hope the new government will listen to family doctors who want nothing more than to provide the best and safest possible care to our patients.”