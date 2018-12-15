GQ's Most Stylish Man of 2018 Showdown Round 2: The Vibes Bracket

Donald Glover takes on Mahershala Ali, The Rock continues his rampage, and Rami and Ryan face off. Vote for your picks here.

It's that time of year again: the race to determine the Most Stylish Man of 2018 is well underway.The gentlemen here, in the aptly-named Vibes bracket, have proven their bona fides at awards shows, courtside, and while gently confronting the paparazzi. You've started deciding which ones did it best: David Beckham and Odell Beckham, Jr. have bitten the dust, while Donald Glover and Ryan Gosling look white-hot. But who will move on? Vote below in these next four match-ups, and be sure to weigh in on stylish dudes in the Waves, Flex, and Swerve brackets, too, right here and on GQ's Instagram Stories before voting wraps up at Noon EST on Monday, December 17th.

Donald Glover vs. Mahershala Ali

Donald Glover dealt human Croc Post Malone a resounding defeat in Round 1; slouchy double-breasted suits, by this accounting, win out over Gatorade-blue embroidered numbers. Mahershala Ali took down early favorite Odell Beckham, Jr., proving that while NFL style is certainly on a Beckham-aided comeback, it can't quite compete with genuine leading-man style as far as this bracket is concerned.

Having trouble voting? Click here to cast your vote.

Rami Malek vs. Ryan Gosling

