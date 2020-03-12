Grab These LeBron James-Approved Sweats Now So You Can Look Fancy—in Sweats

From Esquire

In this life, there is wearing sweats, and there is wearing sweats. The differentiation between the two isn't always easy to identify, but generally, you can assume that you are wearing sweats (versus just wearing sweats) if LeBron James has also worn said sweats out in public. I mean, this is LeBron James we're talking about. He's not gonna get caught schlubbing it up on a coffee run, much less courtside.

That is, I'm forced to conclude, why he's been rocking Standard Issue's wares and looking very good doing it.

In fact, LeBron is so tuned in that he's been wearing a previously unreleased pair of sweatpants from the brand's JSP imprint with skater Jimmy Gorecki, emblazoned with a big ol' crest inspired by the travel blazer Wilt Chamberlain wore in the '60s with the Philadelphia 76ers. Never ones to let a LeBron James-approved design sit on the proverbial cutting room floor, Gorecki and the Standard Issue crew whipped up a full sweatsuit with the "Big JSP" crest on it. It just dropped today, and judging from prior releases, you shouldn't expect it to sit around for long.

In terms of details, it's all about the fabric—burly 24-ounce french terry—and the crest. It's big, it's gold, and it's damn cool. It's your ticket to looking a little fancier while you do all that stuff you normally do, but in sweats. You're not LeBron (sorry), but you can channel some of his vibe with a strategic shopping decision or two. Get the sweats. Stunt. Thrive.

