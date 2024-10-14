Grab a sweater: Dallas-Fort Worth will finally cool off this week

After a warm October, temperatures are expected to cool off this week in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The North Texas region recorded its hottest day of the month on Oct. 13 at 95 degrees, according to National Weather Service data. October has had a total of six days with high temperatures at or above 90 degrees.

However, cooler weather is on the horizon for North Texas.

Cold front on the way

A cold front moved through Dallas-Fort Worth overnight Sunday, Oct. 13, into Monday, Oct. 14.

Temperatures on Oct. 14 are forecast to be in the low to mid 80s, said Miles Langfeld, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

By Tuesday, Oct. 15, temperatures will warm back up to the low 90s. That Oct. 15 night, another cold front will move through the region.

High temperatures on Wednesday Oct. 16 and Thursday Oct. 17 are expected to be in the low to mid 70s, Langfeld said. Overnight lows on Oct. 16 going into Oct. 17 will dip into the low 50s and maybe even the upper 40s.

Going into the weekend, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s and right around the 80 degree mark, Langfeld said. Rain chances are also in the weekend forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth.

It’s not much, but there is a 20% chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re hoping for some rain,” Langfeld said.

What will be the DFW forecast this week?