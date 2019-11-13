Grab’s food delivery riders can apply for e-scooter trade-in grant from Friday

A GrabFood delivery rider on an e-scooter seen along Jurong East Street 21 on 5 November 2019. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The application process for Grab’s food delivery riders to tap a $7 million grant to switch their e-scooters to other transport devices will start on Friday (15 November).

GrabFood said in a statement on Tuesday that the outcome of applications for the E-Scooter Trade-in Grant will be known within two working days after it submits them to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Following approval by the LTA, Grab will inform the relevant riders to make their purchase of power-assisted bicycles (PABs), bicycles or personal mobility aids (PMAs).

The food delivery service provider revealed more details of the grant, which was announced by the Ministry of Transport last Friday. It comes after the government announced a ban on the use of e-scooters on footpaths as from last Tuesday.

The cost of the grant will be divided equally between the LTA, and GrabFood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

Riders who trade in their LTA-registered e-scooters will get a grant of up to $1,000 for a PAB or $600 for a bicycle.

Delivery riders with mobility difficulties who are eligible to use PMAs and want to continue working for their companies will get a grant of up to $1,000.

For GrabFood riders who are using the grant, they have to make at least one trip in the past 30 days, or from 9 October to 7 November, to be eligible for the grant.

Five partners for e-bikes, bicycles

Meanwhile, GrabFood said it has secured preferred purchase and rental rates for e-bikes and bicycles for its riders and has signed up five partners: SGBike, WarehouseSG, My Bike Shop, Hello Bicycle and Cannasia.

It has also secured preferred leasing rates for motorcycles for its riders through partners Pyro Leasing and GP Motoring.

Yahoo News Singapore has reached out to Deliveroo and Foodpanda for comment.

The ban, announced by Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min in Parliament last Monday, triggered a wave of reactions in Singapore including from netizens, food delivery riders, food delivery companies, personal mobility device retailers and sharing operators.

GrabFood said last Monday that customers may have to wait longer for their orders. Its rivals Deliveroo and Foodpanda separately said that they did not expect a significant impact from the ban.

Food delivery riders who use e-scooters have expressed concerns about the threat to their livelihood due to the ban. A number of them have met their Members of Parliament, including Lam, to discuss the issue.

Have a tip-off? Email us at sgnews.tips@verizonmedia.com. In your email, do provide as many details as possible, including videos and photos.

