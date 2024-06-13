Grace Van Patten to Play Amanda Knox in Hulu Limited Series Following Margaret Qualley’s Exit

Grace Van Patten will play the lead role in Hulu’s upcoming untitled Amanda Knox project, executive produced by Knox herself.

Per the official description, the eight-episode limited series is “based on the true story of how Knox was wrongfully convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself truly free.”

Margaret Qualley was originally set to play Knox, but exited the project earlier this year due to scheduling conflicts.

Van Patten is best known for leading the Hulu drama series “Tell Me Lies,” which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name and recently wrapped production on its second season. She also starred in David E. Kelley’s Hulu limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Other credits include the films “A Violent Heart,” “Good Posture,” “Under the Silver Lake” and “Mayday.” In 2017, she was named on Variety‘s list of 10 Actors to Watch for her performance in Noah Baumback’s “The Meyerowitz Stories.”

Van Patten is represented by WME, Brookside Artist Management and the Lede Company.

K.J. Steinberg serves as creator of the Amanda Knox series. Executive producers include Steinberg; Knox and her husband Chris Robinson for Knox Robinson Productions; Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Kathy Ciric, Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield for the Littlefield Company; and Monica Lewinsky via her Alt Ending Productions banner. 20th Television is the studio.

This is not the first biographical project at Hulu to undergo a significant recast. Kate McKinnon was originally attached to play Elizabeth Holmes in the 2022 limited series “The Dropout,” though the role later earned an Emmy for Amanda Seyfried.

