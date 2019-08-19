Grace VanderWaal Sings New Song "Ur So Beautiful" In a Game of Song Association

A lot has changed since Grace VanderWaal entered millions of households via America's Got Talent, ukulele in tow. It was 2016 when she made her debut on the show, captivated audiences and judges, and would go on to win the televised competition. Three years have passed, and since, Grace has toured with Florence + The Machine, been the youngest person to land on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, and is currently headlining her own show — the Ur So Beautiful tour — with stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York City. She stopped by ELLE.com ahead of her 23-city run, to play a little #SongAssociation, and do her best to beat the clock with songs by Imagine Dragons, Alessia Cara, and more.