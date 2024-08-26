Grace Yoo aims to be first Korean American LA councilwoman to represent K-town
Attorney Grace Yoo has launched her campaign fundraising efforts for the November Los Angeles City Council District 10 election, aiming to become the first Korean American female city council member representing Koreatown.
Fundraising efforts: At a press conference, Yoo announced the "1004 Campaign," leveraging the city's matching funds program, which could help her reach her campaign goal up to $700,000. Recent polls show Yoo in a close race against incumbent Heather Hutt, with encouraging signs that she could win if she secures sufficient campaign funds. Yoo is urging the Korean American community for financial support and volunteer efforts to strengthen her chances.
About Yoo: Yoo is a community advocate, attorney and former L.A. City Commissioner with over 30 years of experience working on behalf of local communities and addressing issues like environmental protection and zoning violations, including suing the City of Los Angeles three times to address these concerns. Yoo is running for City Council with a focus on improving representation, city services and addressing key issues such as homelessness. She has also been involved in senior services and transportation, informed by her background in public policy.
