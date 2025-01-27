Gracie Abrams Blasts Fan Petition to Replace Dora Jar as Her Tour Opener: 'So Wildly Uncool'

The "Close to You" singer said she "couldn't be luckier or prouder to share a stage" with Jar

Gracie Abrams is speaking out after a fan started a petition to replace the opening act for her upcoming tour dates, calling the move "so wildly uncool and bizarre."

Following Jar's announcement on Friday, Jan. 24, that she would be opening for Abrams, 25, for her European and U.K. tour stops in February and March, a petition popped up on Change.org calling for Jar (real name Dora Jarkowski) to be replaced, according to Billboard.

The since-deleted petition, created under the name Dexter Morgan, read in part, per the outlet: “Many fans, including myself, are baffled by the recent announcement … We are perplexed as we do not recognize her, and with less than two weeks till the tour, it’s virtually impossible to familiarize ourselves with her slow-paced songs.”

Morgan continued, “For a memorable concert experience, an opening act should set the mood and get the crowd excited, but Dora’s slow tempo songs may not achieve this goal."

The petition creator then shared their suggestion that "a more well-known, energetic artist or band" be chosen as Abrams' opening act instead.

Scott Newton/Austin City Limits Gracie Abrams

Abrams clapped back at the news of the petition on Saturday in a comment on an Instagram post from Stereogum. "Just hearing about this absolute ridiculousness… so wildly uncool and bizarre and also just does not remotely add up," she wrote.

"I’ve only seen everyone’s total excitement and I couldn’t be luckier or prouder to share a stage with this talented wonder," Abrams continued. "Stream everything she’s ever made whether or not you’re coming to the show. Dora forever and ever."

On Sunday, Jan. 26, the Grammy nominee doubled down on her support of Jar, 28, as she reshared a screenshot of the comment she left on Stereogum's post on her Instagram Stories. "Hi reiterating this and then dropping it. I am so excited to share a stage with this gem of an artist. Love you Dora ❤️," she wrote over the image.



Josh Brasted/FilmMagic Dora Jar performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 3, 2024

Jar first responded to the petition on Friday, writing in a post on X: "Don’t worry this doesn’t bum me out! I’m hear [sic] to perform for all the music loving open hearted fans. Those who aren’t interested can go buy merch while I’m playing (but they might as well let me entertain them tho..;)) an overwhelming amount of fans have been so kind & excited."

The "She Loves Me" singer later joked on X that she had "signed the petition," while noting she was still "rehearsing these songs just in case I remain the opener!" and cheekily adding, "Love u Dexter."

In yet another X post, Jar — whose debut full-length album No Way to Relax When You Are on Fire was released in September 2024 — acknowledged that "hate comes with the job."

But, she noted, "the truth is this is the biggest outpouring of love I’ve ever received from a fanbase who is still unfamiliar with me. Gracie has beautiful open hearted fans and I am so excited for this."

She also nodded to the petition controversy — and all the new fans and attention it has brought her way — in a post on Instagram on Sunday, writing, "as if I didn’t survive middle school, welcome new lovers and haters."

When Jar announced that she would be opening for Abrams, she described it as a "pinch me" moment and said it would be "a privilege to soon share the stage" with the "That's So True" singer. "Can’t wait to see you all," she added.

Jar will join Abrams on the road beginning on Feb. 8 in Madrid, Spain, and perform dates across Europe before the tour heads to the U.K. for a March 3 gig in Nottingham, England. Following shows in Leeds, London, Manchester, Cardiff and Dublin, the tour leg will wrap up in Glasgow on March 12.



