Gracie Abrams Proudly Accepts the 'Assh--- of the Year' Award in 'I Love You, I'm Sorry' Video — Watch!

The Grammy-nominated singer's song is the latest off of her 'The Secret of Us' album to get the music video treatment

Gracie Abrams released a carefree music video for her song "I Love You, I'm Sorry" on July 17

The song appears on the Grammy-nominated singer's second album, The Secret of Us, which dropped on June 21

She heads out on tour to promote the album this fall through early 2025

Forgive Gracie Abrams: she knows she pushes her luck too far sometimes.

Perhaps that’s why she shamelessly accepts the “assh--- of the year” trophy in the music video for her song “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” featured on her latest album, The Secret of Us.

In the Grammy-nominated singer’s new visual, which dropped on Wednesday, July 17, she acknowledges her flaws but remains unbothered as she enjoys a bright and sunny day at the beach.

Her carefree activities for the day also include laughing over drinks with friends, hanging out of a car window as the wind breezes through her hair and catching up on a good book in bed.

Gracie Abrams/YouTube Gracie Abrams in her "I Love You, I’m Sorry" music video

That is until the singer shows up late to her own award ceremony and awkwardly accepts the prize for being the assh--- of the year. But she takes it all in stride as she yanks open the trophy to reveal a tiny microphone, belting out her song in lieu of an acceptance speech.

“I love you, I'm sorry / You were the best but you were the worst / As sick as it sounds, I loved you first,” she sings onstage before crowd-surfing with her trophy mic. “I was a dick, it is what it is / A habit to kick, the age-old curse.”

Gracie Abrams/YouTube Gracie Abrams in her "I Love You, I’m Sorry" music video

Abrams’ new video arrives nearly a month after her second studio album on June 21. The rising star made a name for herself after opening for Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift on their headlining tours in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and snagging a best new artist nomination at the 2024 Grammys thanks to the deluxe version of her debut album, Good Riddance.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the February ceremony, Abrams recalled how dear friend Swift gave her an experience on her worldwide Eras Tour "beyond my wildest dreams."

"Being a part of that tour in a tiny way has changed the course of my life in so many ways," the “Risk” singer shared, noting that "the opportunity to study the greatest" on "such an insane scale" was invaluable.

"She's just the most unbelievable performer and the most generous friend and the fact that she...took a chance on me is, I think, why I get to be in this room tonight," she added. "It's not lost on me that her belief in me has really just...done a lot. So, I'm deeply grateful to her, forever."

Gracie Abrams/YouTube Gracie Abrams in her "I Love You, I’m Sorry" music video

After spending last summer opening up for the North American leg of Swift’s tour, Abrams will embark on her own world tour this fall into 2025 to promote her The Secret of Us album. “THE SECRET OF US TOUR (pt. 1…) !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she excitedly wrote in a June Instagram announcement. “I wish I could properly express how excited I am for these shows. The whole time we were writing the album, all I could think about was being in the same room as you — playing these songs, collectively screaming and dancing and also maybe crying for fun.”

The musician added, “I’ve missed it all beyond words and I’ve missed your faces like crazy and every day I don’t spend with the band and the crew feels like being far away from home, so THANK YOU for being the reason I get to reunite with them. Truly, thank you.”



