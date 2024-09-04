Gracie Abrams Says Summer Pop Renaissance Recalls Instagram's 'Earlier Days': 'Everyone's Actually Enjoying Scrolling'

In a cover story interview with Who What Wear, the pop star noted that women in the genre "are thrilled" for each other

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Gracie Abrams in Los Angeles in February 2024

According to Gracie Abrams, 2024's summer pop renaissance is making social media fun again.

In a cover story interview with Who What Wear, the rising pop star, 24, reflected on women in pop like herself, Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter who have been dominating the genre and how it's made "scrolling" enjoyable.

"This summer, there's been something that's felt oddly reminiscent of earlier days of Instagram, when it felt like the internet was more fun," Abrams said, acknowledging Charli's success has prompted a change.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo in Los Angeles on Aug. 20, 2024

She added: "Everyone's actually enjoying scrolling and seeing s---."

Abrams also acknowledges that there's a lot of "support" women have for one another in pop music right now.

"You just are thrilled for everyone," the "Risk" artist said.

She continued: "There are women who have been doing this for way longer than I have who are such icons, and when you see them being supportive of one another, it makes intimidating rooms feel warmer immediately."

Abrams added that it "doesn't feel fake" to her.

"When there's real, true support, you feel the difference," she said.

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Sabrina Carpenter performs in Buenos Aires in November 2023

Elsewhere in the interview, Abrams reflected on debuting "Us" live with Taylor Swift at London's Wembley Stadium in June.

"We wrote it the way that we played it at Wembley," she told the outlet.

Abrams added: "To see somebody have the ability to, in a stadium, make it feel like you and her are the only two people there, that was hugely important for me to see."

She also revealed how the Eras Tour inspired her latest album The Secret of Us.

"I am so f---ing happy that we get to do [The Secret of Us] on Eras just because so much of the album was undeniably inspired by the kind of energy that radiates from both Taylor herself and her fans, [who] are just so committed and passionate," the "Mess It Up" performer said.



