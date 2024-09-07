Gracie Abrams Shares the Affordable Tip Taylor Swift Gave Her About Addressing Back Pain on Tour

Abrams described how Swift put her on to a $15 acupressure mat sold on Amazon

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty; Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Gracie Abrams; Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams is reflecting on her Eras Tour experience and recalling one useful tip about back pain that she learned from Taylor Swift.

The "Us" singer, 25, detailed in a new interview with Who What Wear on Sept. 4 that Swift — who first brought her along as a tour opener in 2023 — also put her on to an acupressure mat sold on Amazon.

"There's this amazing acupressure mat that I think is like $15 on Amazon," Abrams said in a social media interview for the publication, also shared by Swift fan accounts on X. "It's so painful, but it helps with back pain, and if you're touring you must have back pain. Taylor gave me that advice."

Abrams previously revealed to Vogue in May 2023 that Swift gave her the back pain tip, and while she didn't share the name of the product then or now, her latest explanation should make it a little easier for Swifties to decipher which mat the two collaborators have been using.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams performing 'Us' in London on June 23, 2024

Back pain hasn't been the only thing Swift, 34, has given Abrams advice on.

In her Who What Wear cover story, the "Risk" singer-songwriter opened up about duetting with Swift at Wembley Stadium in London in June, when they performed "Us" together acoustically.

"We wrote it the way that we played it at Wembley," Abrams told the publication. "To see somebody have the ability to, in a stadium, make it feel like you and her are the only two people there, that was hugely important for me to see."

Abrams also revealed how the Eras Tour inspired her latest LP, The Secret of Us, which arrived in June. She'll once again be opening for her friend's run of shows in Canada, beginning on Nov. 14 in Toronto.

"I am so f---ing happy that we get to do [The Secret of Us] on Eras just because so much of the album was undeniably inspired by the kind of energy that radiates from both Taylor herself and her fans, [who] are just so committed and passionate," Abrams said.

In an interview with PEOPLE at the top of the year, the rising musician called Swift an "unbelievable performer and the most generous friend."

"It's not lost on me that her belief in me has really just ... done a lot. So, I'm deeply grateful to her, forever," she said.

