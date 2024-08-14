Gracie Hunt and Mom Tavia Look Like Sisters in Summery Looks as They Share Snap from Their 'Little Getaway'

The wife and daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt shared the cute pictures on Instagram

Tavia Hunt/Instagram Gracie and Tavia Hunt

Like mother, like daughter!

Gracie Hunt and her mom, Tavia Hunt, looked like sisters in a new photo that Tavia posted to Instagram on Aug. 14.

Within a photo carousel that the wife of Clark Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs owner, posted to the social media platform, the duo posed in a doorway in summery looks. Tavia captioned the post, "Snapshots of August doing what it does best."

In the sweet photo, the pageant queen wears a Barbie pink ruched off-the-shoulder minidress with nude platform heels, while Tavia wears a midi-length white shirtdress with a Dolce & Gabbana belt and white mules. Both Hunt ladies wear their blonde hair in matching soft waves and have matching smiles on their faces.

Tavia also shared the photo to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy for a little get away with @graciehunt."

Tavia Hunt/Instagram Gracie and Tavia Hunt

Elsewhere in the photo carousel, Tavia poses with her husband, Clark, as well as with her other two children, Ava and Knobel. In one photo, Tavia and her two daughters are in the kitchen, and she and Ava are rocking matching Chiefs red aprons. Tavia's has her name on it, while Ava's is made to look like a Chiefs jersey with a number on it and everything.

Gracie's Instagram has no shortage of outfit inspo — including her pickleball princess set that she wore in July. In a carouself of photos that she shared on Instagram, she posed in a matching set (holding her tiny dog, Yeti) with a tan pleated skort and tank, both from IVL Collective.

"Soaking up the sweetness of slow summer Saturdays ☺️☀️🤍 On weekends outside of football season, I try to catch up on my rest & fitness goals, love hitting the tennis (or pickleball) court, and make an effort support & shop local at the farmer’s market," she wrote.

