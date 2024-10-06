Grade II listed former union office set for revamp

The plans to refurbish 100 Saltergate in Chesterfield were approved by the council [Google]

A Grade II listed 19th Century building in Derbyshire in a "poor condition" will undergo a revamp after proposals were approved.

The plans to refurbish and redecorate the inside of 100 Saltergate, located in the centre of Chesterfield, were agreed by the borough council.

Constructed in 1893, the listed building was a purpose-built union office and is generally known as the former National Union of Miners Office.

After approving the plans, the authority said: "The council will give great weight to the conservation of designated heritage assets and their setting and seek to enhance them wherever possible."

The building's condition was "quite poor internally and vulnerable to anti-social behaviour", a report for the authority said.

The only planned external change to the building in the plans submitted by agents Sedgwick International UK would be to replace a damaged timber panelled door "like-for-like" on the ground floor.

The council said the works on the two floors of the building would have "no negative impact on the building’s historic or architectural significance".

There are no proposals to change the floor or room layouts and the applicant would not "remove or alter any interior features of significance" such as the two external Grade II listed statues at the front of the building.

