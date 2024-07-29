Gradual warming for the week ahead with more triple digits on the way
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at what changes are taking place to bring back triple digits into the forecast.
HINTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
BENI MELLAL, Morocco (AP) — In the unrelenting heat of Morocco’s Middle Atlas, people were sleeping on rooftops. Hanna Ouhbour needed refuge too, but she was outside a hospital waiting for her diabetic cousin who was in a room without air conditioning.
Look out for a continuing risk for strong to severe thunderstorms through the overnight hours in southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue. The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, for the second straight day Sunday. On Sunday, fans returned, once again packing the grassy hill with so many people that from a distance the scene looked like an anthill.
California's Park Fire has exploded in size, scorching an area about the size of Los Angeles and threatening thousands of homes as firefighters scramble to meet the danger. More than 130 structures have been destroyed so far. (AP video/ Noah Berger)
While seeking shelter indoors during a thunderstorm is crucial, it doesn’t guarantee complete safety. Believing it’s safe to go outside as soon as the rain stops can lead to dangerous situations. Understanding these truths and myths can help you manage thunderstorm safety more effectively.
For wildlife that can't fly or swim, the only path between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is across the Chignecto Isthmus.That's why it's important "to maintain the genetic integrity of populations of species that need it," says Sean Blaney, executive director and senior scientist at the Atlantic Canada Conservation Data Centre.The Chignecto Isthmus connects Nova Scotia with the rest of Canada. (CBC News)This isthmus, a narrow strip of land that connects the two provinces, is the focus of a resea
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for NW ON. Two rounds of storms will develop today across SE Manitoba and NW ON which will bring large hail, strong winds, and even a tornado or two. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta
If you've been paying attention over the last few years, you've noticed that used cars have gotten very expensive. Finding an automobile that's both affordable and fuel-efficient can feel like...
The National Hurricane Center is tracking an 'area of disturbed weather' in the central Atlantic but don't expect it to survive Saharan dust.
It's been a rough month for millions of Canadians, but Sunday will offer a break from the stormy weather...unless you live in one of these regions in the country
Picture a spider web composed of water hoses.That's how Stewart Cawood described Barkerville, B.C., at the end of an anxious week.For several days, around 1,000 residents and tourists had to evacuate from the historic gold-mining town, and nearby communities like the District of Wells, due to the 143-square-kilometre Antler Creek wildfire, said Wells Mayor Ed Coleman.But the fire — one of six blazes that remain highly visible or pose potential threats to public safety, according to the B.C. Wild
Details with meteorologist Laura Power.
People living in communities around the Tantramar Marsh are growing concerned about the future of a covered bridge in the area.The Wheaton Bridge on the High Marsh Road was built in 1916 and was still regularly used by residents.But earlier this month barricades were put up and detours put in place.The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says structural issues were found during a recent inspection."DTI bridge staff are still conducting further evaluation of the bridge and there is cu
The boat-in-only resort town of Stehekin went under an urgent evacuation notice Sunday morning as wildfires crept up scenic Lake Chelan, but residents may be hunkering in.
The warming Earth sizzled through a week with four of the hottest days ever measured. People across the world suffered how the warmth just wouldn’t fade away at night. Scientists are concerned about the heat records, turbocharged by climate change.
BEIJING (AP) — Fifteen people were killed after a mudslide hit a homestay house in a tourist area in southeastern China on Sunday as heavy rains from what remained of a tropical storm drenched the region, state media said.
Notice a milky haze covering up the blue skies over Ontario and Quebec this weekend?
As disaster devastation increases, many lack the financial preparedness skills and tools necessary to bounce back and think FEMA aid will be enough, writes Daniel Kaniewski.
A tornado watch is in effect for northwestern Ontario on Friday evening