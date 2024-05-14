Graduate visa route should remain, report finds, after home secretary raised immigration concerns

Sky News
·3 min read

The graduate visa route should remain as it is key to funding British universities and is "not undermining the quality and integrity" of higher education, a new report has said.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) looked at whether the visa was being abused and if it was not being "driven more by a desire for immigration" after Home Secretary James Cleverly requested an emergency review in March.

A graduate visa permits overseas students to stay in the UK for up to three years after completing a university course in the UK. Partners and children can also apply as dependents.

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick published a report last week calling for the graduate visa to be abolished, claiming it "allowed people to come and work in the gig economy and on very low wages".

University and industry leaders had voiced fears that the route, introduced in 2021, could be axed or curtailed if the report had been negative, with universities reporting a steep drop in international students applying over fears of restrictions being introduced.

But the committee, made up of five university professors and a Home Office representative, said they found "no evidence of widespread abuse" of the graduate route.

"The risks of abuse are relatively low due to the limited number of conditions the route imposes," the report said.

It also found the visa route is helping universities to expand the range of courses offered while making up for financial losses from domestic students and research, and is "supporting the government's international educational strategy".

The report said 114,000 graduate route visas were granted for applicants in 2023, with a further 30,000 for dependents.

It said students from India, Nigeria, China and Pakistan account for 70% of all graduate visas, with India accounting for more than 40%.

MAC chair and leading labour economist Professor Brian Bell, the head of economics at King's College London, said: "Our review recommends the graduate route should remain as it is, and is not undermining the quality and integrity of the UK's higher education system.

"The graduate route is a key part of the offer that we make to international students to come and study in the UK.

"The fees that these students pay help universities to cover the losses they make in teaching British students and doing research.

"Without those students, many universities would need to shrink and less research would be done.

"This highlights the complex interaction between immigration policy and higher education policy."

The report found most people on the graduate route had completed postgraduate courses, with the highest growth in the visa from non-Russell Group universities' postgraduate courses - accounting for 66% of all graduate visas.

Since 2021, the proportion of main applicants aged over 25 has increased by 15 percentage points to 54% in 2023.

It also found graduate visa holders are initially overrepresented in lower-paid work but their job prospects and wages improve over time.

Among the first cohort of graduate visa holders, about half moved to skilled worker visas, primarily into skilled roles.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Seinfeld speech at Duke commencement prompts walkout protesting his support for Israel

    Figures in robes and caps, some waving Palestinian flags, were seen filing out of crowds of graduates assembled on the grass in the North Carolina University's football stadium in the video posted on X. Reuters was able to verify the video's date and location. The video also showed several attendees leaving the viewing stands, including a person wearing a keffiyeh, which can be an emblem of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

  • Suze Orman: This Is the First Bill You Need To Pay Each Month

    Many Americans are struggling to keep up with their monthly bills, with roughly 40% of consumers reporting that it is "somewhat" to "very difficult" to pay their usual bills, according to U.S. Census...

  • 2 N.S. universities say international student permit changes will cost them millions

    Two Nova Scotia universities say recent changes made to international student permits could cost them between $8 million and $12 million this year, but the potential revenue loss isn't the only problem.Earlier this year, the federal government decreased the number of undergraduate study permits by 35 per cent, in part over concern about the impact international students are having on the housing market.Nova Scotia was allocated 12,900 study permits for the upcoming academic year, which is down a

  • University encampment protesters demand UofT cut ties with academic institutions that 'sustain apartheid policies'

    University of Toronto (UofT) student and encampment protester Kalliope Anvar McCall repeated on Monday a call for the university to sever ties with Israeli universities located on settlements deemed illegal by international law and all academic institutions that "sustain apartheid policies." "This is about holding accountable entire institutions that are designed to support apartheid, that are designed to enable occupation and they are designed to make possible genocide," she said, adding that demonstrators are demanding UofT to cut ties with universities that are working closely with the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

  • 15 Countries Hosting the Most Foreign Students in the World

    In this article, we will look at the 15 countries hosting the most foreign students in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Countries Hosting the Most Foreign Students in the World. The US and International Education The United States of America is one of the leading destinations for internationally mobile students pursuing […]

  • Cutting international students would be ‘calamitous,’ university leader warns

    Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, president of Universities UK, has said reducing the number of international students could harm the economy.

  • Pro-Palestinian protests dwindle on campuses as US college graduations are marked by defiant acts

    A tiny contingent of Duke University graduates opposed pro-Israel comedian Jerry Seinfeld speaking at their commencement in North Carolina Sunday, with about 30 of the 7,000 students leaving their seats and chanting “free Palestine” amid a mix of boos and cheers. Seinfeld, whose namesake sitcom was one of the most popular in U.S. television history, was there to receive an honorary doctorate from the university. The stand-up comic turned actor, who stars in the new Netflix movie “Unfrosted,” has publicly supported Israel since it invaded Gaza to dismantle Hamas after the organization attacked the country and killed some 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

  • More than two in three leaders do not support collective worship law in schools

    The Government must recognise the ‘divisive and deeply unpopular’ law in schools and repeal it, the National Secular Society has said.

  • Gazans strive to study as war wrecks education system

    STORY: All 12 of Gaza's higher education institutions have been destroyed or damaged in seven months of war.And more than 350 teachers and academics have been killed, according to Palestinian official data.Gazans fear Israel's military offensive has inflicted damage to their education system that will long outlast the fighting.Israa Azoum is one of 90,000 Gazan students left stranded, but she's doing what she can to keep learning. The fourth-year medical student volunteers at Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah to help stretched staff deal with waves of patients."I used to worry about my exams, how to understand this subject but now our worries are much greater. We are worried about how would we study, how would we even learn medicine."She studied here - at Gaza City's now destroyed Al Azhar University."I come to hospital everyday at 8am to 8 or 7pm. I never feel tired because that is what I love doing. I love medicine, I love working as a doctor and I don't want to forget what I have learned."Gaza and the occupied West Bank have internationally high literacy levels.But Israel's blockade and repeated rounds of conflict left education fragile and under-resourced.Fahid Al-Hadad, head of Al Aqsa's emergency department, also lectures in medicine at the Islamic University of Gaza, now reduced to rubble."My home was destroyed in this war and even my references and books, it was all destroyed and lost. This was for 10 years or 12 years of medical experience. All of them was lost in one second."Hadad and others say online teaching may help in the interim, but it would need international support, not to mention good internet."So we can rebuild this again, for teaching. Inside Gaza, through online or through anywhere else that we can give it. In a tent even, we are ready, we are ready to give anywhere but much better inside Gaza than outside because don't forget that we are doctors and we are working as medical doctors."In a tent near Khan Younis, pupils take classes on the sand.Schools have also been bombed or turned into shelters for displaced people, leaving about 625,000 school-aged children unable to attend classes.Asmaa al-Astal is a volunteer teacher.“We opened this school because we could see that our children and our friends' children and others were unable to go back to learning – whether they be younger or older – and they used to be advanced students who did well in school. So we opened up this school on a volunteer basis, with private efforts from our brethren in Egypt. Today we are receiving students and we have a very large number of them still waiting, we are unable to cater to all of them."The U.N. estimates that more than 70% of schools in Gaza will need full reconstruction or major rehabilitation after the war.

  • Jewish and Muslim college students will be glad to leave this academic year behind

    Jewish and Muslim students at U.S. colleges are exhausted as their academic year comes to a close. Antisemitism and Islamophobia have both spiked on campuses in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, and the recent anti-war encampments have greatly disrupted student life. “This year has definitely impacted me academically a lot,”…

  • Pro-Palestinian encampment set up at Dalhousie University in Halifax

    HALIFAX — More than a dozen tents were erected Sunday night at a pro-Palestinian encampment at Dalhousie University in Halifax, and organizers say they plan to stay until their schools divest from Israel. About 20 people were on the courtyard of Dalhousie's Studley Campus Monday, where music played and signs displayed messages such as "disclose, divest, reinvest" and "free Palestine." The encampment is organized by Students for the Liberation of Palestine, which describes itself as a coalition o

  • Denver Public Schools is not abiding by contract for raises, teachers union alleges

    The sidewalk outside of the DPS Board of Education meeting on Monday was filled with teachers in red shirts who allege the district is not upholding its end of a financial agreement from 2022.

  • Is Going Back to School Worth the Money? 4 Financial Pros and Cons

    Getting an education is arguably one of the best ways to advance your career. Returning to college can give you access to increased job opportunities, higher earning potential and new skills. The...

  • Campus Gaza rallies may subside, but experts see possible 'hot summer of protest'

    About a dozen students arrested by police clearing a sit-in at a Denver college campus emerged from detainment to cheers from fellow pro-Palestinian protesters, several waving yellow court summons like tiny victory flags and imploring fellow demonstrators not to let their energy fade. Just how much staying power the student demonstrations over the war in Gaza that have sprung up in Denver and at dozens of universities across the United States will have is a key question for protesters, school administrators and police, with graduation ceremonies being held, summer break coming and high-profile encampments dismantled.

  • Palestinian supporters camped out at UWindsor say they'll leave if school meets demands

    Students at a University of Windsor pro-Palestinian encampment have been leading teach-ins, protests and vigils over the weekend, with more than a dozen tents and about 20 people staying overnight on the lawn in front of the university's Dillon Hall. University officials in Windsor, Ont., say they're aware of the encampment and recognize the right to peaceful assembly — "while also safeguarding the rights of all students to continue their education and attend classes in a secure and minimally di

  • #TheMoment kids shared messages for mom on Mother's Day

    Pre-school and elementary school students in St. John's share heartfelt — and sometimes comical — messages for their moms on Mother’s Day.

  • Ed Sheeran surprises primary school with gig

    The singer visited pupils in a music lesson at Fairlight Primary and Nursery School in Brighton.

  • Students walk out ahead of Jerry Seinfeld speech

    Pro-Palestinian students walk out ahead of a speech by the comedian, who is a vocal supporter of Israel.

  • Pomona College graduation is moved — but protesters follow; intense confrontation ensues

    A group of more than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters congregated outside the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday afternoon and clashed with law enforcement.

  • Universities warn of fall in number of international student applications

    The warning comes ahead of a report expected this week on the graduate visa route.