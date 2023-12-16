Grafton's Angels Haven Horse Rescue gives abused, neglected horses a second chance
Angels Haven Horse Rescue in Grafton has been giving abused and neglected horses in Northeast Ohio a second lease on life since 2006. But they need your help.
Angels Haven Horse Rescue in Grafton has been giving abused and neglected horses in Northeast Ohio a second lease on life since 2006. But they need your help.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their annual Christmas message, however, the pair opted not to feature their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in their card
“It’s time.” Cat Deeley called it early, next came James Corden, then Ozzy Osbourne and now Sir Roderick himself. One by one they have all packed their bags, the American dream that lured four of our greatest exports across the pond (remember Deeley was at the height of her powers in 2006, helming the ratings gold that was Fame Academy) having fizzled out. It was time, they announced bravely, for them to come home.
"While this isn’t the holiday season either of us envisioned, it’s one that we’re incredibly grateful to have," wrote the 'Dancing with the Stars' judge
Mayim Bialik was let go as Jeopardy! host because Sony wanted to “maintain continuity for our viewers.” Hours after Bialik announced her ouster on social media, the studio behind the iconic game show released the following statement: “We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for …
As part of a recent photoshoot, Nicole Scherzinger could be seen wearing winter white head-to-toe in a totally see-through dress and silk lingerie underneath.
The multi-hyphenate shares a new photo modeling a new one-piece swimsuit from her fashion brand
Kasie Hunt tossed to a tape that instantly shut down the presidential candidate's claims.
Don't worry — we decoded her caption so you don't have to
Mayim Bialik has faced her final “Jeopardy!” Two years after stepping in as a permanent host for the beloved game show following the death of its long-running emcee Alex Trebek, Bialik is exiting her regular role on the series. In a statement posted to Instagram on Friday afternoon, Bialik shared that producer Sony Pictures Television …
Hamas, since its inception in 1987, has called for armed resistance and the elimination of Israel.
Rep. Jared Moskowitz made the joking prediction days after Trump revealed his supporters can purchase a piece of the suit he wore in his mugshot.
Miles Taylor says he worries former president would weaponise his powers during a second term
EXCLUSIVE: Oversight panel ranking member tells The Independent that a GOP-authored contempt resolution against Hunter Biden won’t be justified
(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson is ending 2023 with an ominous preview of what to expect in the new year: dissension in his ranks that threatens to hamstring deals on US government funding, Ukraine war aid and border policy.Most Read from BloombergMike Johnson May Be the Next House Speaker to Lose His JobChina’s iPhone Ban Accelerates Across Government and State FirmsHarvard College Early Applications Drop 17% From Last YearCiti Shuts Muni Business That Once Was Envy of RivalsShipping
A binder full of intelligence about Russia's election interference went missing at the end of Trump's presidency, a CNN investigation revealed.
Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) is warning House Republicans that President Biden could not be impeached and removed from office for any conduct or crimes committed before he was elected president in 2020. Mullin’s statement in an interview with Newsmax pours cold water on a House GOP investigation into Biden’s family’s business dealings, particularly Hunter…
Jessica Tarlov named what we're "actually seeing" from House Republicans as they take on the impeachment effort into the president.
An ophthalmologist from Mariupol has been sentenced to life in prison in absentia for treason, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Telegram on Dec. 15.
The Crown's sixth season suggests that Carole Middleton instructed her daughter, Kate, to attend St Andrews and meet Prince William. But, did this really happen?
A Calgary bar owner is facing new sexual assault charges after six more women came forward to police following news of his first arrest in October.Grant Lee Cichacki, 42, now faces a total of seven sexual assault charges, all involving women who were his coworkers, employees or acquaintances.The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2019, according to the Calgary Police Service (CPS). Cichacki is an owner of Watchman's Pub on 17th Avenue S.W. He is also involved in other bar