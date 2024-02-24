Graham Norton announces he quitting Virgin Radio weekend shows

Graham Norton has announced he is stepping down from his weekend shows on Virgin Radio.

The Irish chat show host, 60, joined the station in 2021 following a decade on BBC Radio 2.

Norton made the announcement on his Saturday morning show, saying he wanted to have his “weekends back” after 13 years of presenting.

Graham Norton tells listeners he is stepping down from Weekends on Virgin Radio 😢@AngelaScanlon will step in for the next few weeks and then get ready for an exciting announcement… 😉#GrahamNorton #GrahamNortonRadioShow #AngelaScanlon #VirginRadio #VirginRadioUK pic.twitter.com/H0sTyhkLMs — Virgin Radio UK (@VirginRadioUK) February 24, 2024

He told his listeners: “Now the show isn’t quite the normal show today because I have a bit of an announcement to make – I’m leaving weekends here at Virgin radio.”

Norton added he will not be leaving Virgin entirely, adding: “I’ll still be kind of popping up on the station from time to time but my regular Saturday and Sundays, I’m stepping away.”

He continued: “I’ve worked weekends between here and the old place for 13 years and my life has changed a bit so I just want my weekends back.

“So really the next two shows, today and tomorrow, are me just saying thank you to you all for listening.”

Story continues

He confirmed fellow Irish presenter Angela Scanlon, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year, will host for the next few weeks before “various announcements” on who will take over the slot permanently.

Norton joined Radio 2 in 2010 on the 10am to 1pm Saturday show, taking over from Jonathan Ross.

He moved to Virgin Radio in 2021, with his BBC slot going to Claudia Winkleman. The Strictly Come Dancing and Traitors host is due to leave that show in March after saying she wanted to spend more time with her growing children.

Norton also hosts an eponymous Friday night chat show on BBC One and is central to the broadcaster’s Eurovision coverage.