Graham Norton Says Taylor Swift 'Seems So Grounded' Despite Being Able to 'Change the Economy of Our Country Just by Showing Up'

During the Jan. 17 episode of 'Sherri,' the British talk show host raved about the pop star and shared a hilarious story about his own Eras Tour VIP experience

Graham Norton is a loud and proud Swiftie!

During an appearance on the Jan. 17 episode of Sherri, the British talk show host, 61, opened up about his admiration for Taylor Swift when the conversation turned to the countless celebrity guests Norton, 61, has welcomed on The Graham Norton Show over the past 20 years.

“You have had tons of celebrities on your show. You made a very bold claim about Taylor Swift,” said host Sherri Shepherd, referring to an Oct. 7 episode of the Kylie and Jackie O radio show where Norton described the “Cruel Summer” singer, 35, as a “so close to normal person” who could “change the economy of the country just by showing up.”

“[It was] a nice thing,” Norton interjected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Very nice thing. It was so nice," continued Shepherd, 57. "I was like, are you an undercover Swiftie?”

Related: Taylor Swift Recalls 'Nightmare' Screen Test for 'Les Misérables' Film: 'They Made Me Look Like Death'

Norton raved about the pop superstar, revealing that he’s not an under-the-radar fan at all — he’s a bona fide Swiftie.

“Oh, I’m not undercover, I’m an out-in-the-open Swiftie. I love her," he said. “What’s extraordinary about Taylor Swift, because here’s a woman — she could change the economy of a country just by showing up. And yet she seems so grounded, so normal. It’s fascinating.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift performs in Madrid, Spain, on May 29, 2024

He then asked Shepherd, “Did you see the concert, the Eras Tour?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did not get to see the concert,” she replied, prompting Norton to gasp in apparent surprise.

Norton proceeded to share a hilarious story about his own private Eras Tour VIP experience in Ireland.

“I went in Dublin, and it was kind of organized through my show and through Taylor’s people,” Norton recalled. “So I’ve been shown in, and I realize we are heading for the VIP tent. You know, the one on the ground. So we’re in Ireland and I’m thinking, 'Who else will be in the VIP tent? Will Bono be there? The prime minister?' "

"We get there. It was just me," he deadpanned.

Sherri/YouTube Graham Norton on 'Sherri' on Jan. 17, 2024

Related: Joe Jonas' Wife Sophie Turner and Ex Taylor Swift Do a Joint Interview — with Matching Hairstyles!

“In the big old VIP tent?” asked an amused Shepherd as the audience erupted into laughter.

“No one else!” exclaimed Norton. “Me and a full bar, thank you, Taylor!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It wasn’t full when I left,” he quipped. “And Taylor provides nice drinks.”

Despite all the top-tier hospitality and his private VIP setup, Norton admitted that, even though the singer-songwriter has appeared on his show a total of four times, she never came by his private tent during the Dublin show.

“So you met her?” asked Shepherd.

“No! No, no, no!” replied Norton.

“You didn’t get to meet her?” replied Shepherd.

“I was alone, literally. I was alone in a tent for four hours. But I saw a lot of Taylor Swift, in the distance. And I drank her bar dry," Norton joked.

“It was a very good night,” he added. “I’m not complaining in any way.”

Read the original article on People