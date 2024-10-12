Graham Norton Show viewers left crying as Miranda Hart moves Selena Gomez to tears

An emotional interaction between Miranda Hart and Selena Gomez on The Graham Norton Show reduced viewers to tears on Friday night (11 October).

British comedian Hart, 51, opened up about her struggles with lyme disease in a new autobiography I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You.

Appearing on Graham Norton’s BBC talk show, she credited fellow guest Gomez with inspiring her to speak openly about her diagnosis. Gomez, the 32-year-old star of Only Murders in the Building, starred in a 2022 Apple TV+ documentary called My Mind & Me, which tracked her life and wellbeing after being diagnosed with lupus and bipolar disorder.

When both stars shared the sofa on The Graham Norton Show, Hart began thanking Gomez for giving her the “courage” to write about her own medical crisis.

“I watched Selena’s documentary and it gave me the courage to be vulnerable and share my feelings about my disease,” she said. “It kept me writing.”

Gomez can be seen tearing up at the admission – and so, too, did viewers at home.

Fans of The Graham Norton Show shared heartfelt reactions to the moment on X/Twitter.

“This is so touching,” one wrote. “A Miranda Hart and Selena Gomez interaction in 2024 is still so surreal to me.”

Selena Gomez and Miranda Hart on ‘Graham Norton' (BBC)

“Don’t think I’ve ever cried at the graham norton show before,” remarked another. “Selena and Miranda are two of my biggest inspirations and being chronically ill myself this moment was just everything to me

“Is anyone else tearing up watching Selena tear up?” wrote the official Graham Norton Show account, prompting several other people to answer in the affirmative.

Hart’s memoir covers her retreat from the limelight in recent years. In the book, she writes that she felt like an “outsider” because of her health issues and anxiety attacks.

“I was debilitated but also lucky in so many ways – I feared being perceived as complaining,” she wrote. “I realise now why so many experts and therapists became so after their own recoveries – I think in particular of the help I got from the Optimum Health Clinic, and why they, among others, call it ‘chronic invisible illness’. The invisibility is part of the problem.”

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can cause severe physical and mental problems if allowed to progress. Humans most often catch lyme disease via tick bites, if a tick has previously bitten an infected animal.

Elsewhere in the memoir, Hart also revealed that she had got married at the age of 51.