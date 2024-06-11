Graham Turner, writer whose Telegraph career was like ‘a 30-year visit to a sweet shop’ – obituary

Turner: an ability to cultivate useful contacts and get them to open up to him, notably in politics and the Royal family - Andrew Crowley

Graham Turner, who has died aged 91, was punningly known in Fleet Street as “Great Earner”, as one of the most sought-after freelance journalists of his day; for three decades he was a star feature writer for the Daily and Sunday Telegraph.

Turner had become familiar to television viewers as the BBC’s first economics correspondent in the 1960s, but writing was his passion and he eagerly left the Corporation to pursue the freelance life. He rejected the siren call of well-paid executive positions, including offers of the editorship of the Yorkshire Post and the city editor’s job at The Daily Telegraph.

Instead, he “spewed out words”, principally for the Telegraph titles but also for other newspapers, “on just about every subject known to man or woman”, describing his varied and exciting decades with the Telegraph as being like “a 30-year visit to a sweet shop”.

Turner’s great gift was his ability to cultivate useful contacts and get them to open up to him. As a result he was often tasked with writing about the key topics of politics and the Royal family, although he confessed to no profound interest in either.

Among the reliable beans-spillers with whom he struck up a friendship was Alan Clark, despite the Tory maverick telling him: “You’re dressed like a waiter” on their first meeting in a restaurant. Clark referred to him in his Diaries with characteristic condescension as “little Graham Turner, molelike journalist famous for his in-depth articles for The Sunday Telegraph”.

Turner, who was unusually high-minded for a successful journalist – he was a Christian and a committed member of the Moral Re-Armament movement – disapproved of Clark’s womanising and once sent him a letter suggesting he mend his ways. “I have no means of knowing whether it changed his behaviour, but I noticed that, when he referred to me in the later part of his diaries, he had dropped the prefix ‘little’ before my name.”

In 1979 Turner, startled by the “high-pitched stridency” of the new Prime Minister, referred to Margaret Thatcher in print as “the Ethel Merman of British politics”. He soon became a firm admirer, however, and wrote to her to apologise; he was surprised to receive an invitation to 10 Downing Street.

He soon became one of Mrs Thatcher’s favourite interviewers and, rather to his amazement, a confidant and adviser. On one occasion he told her that he had been canvassing her Cabinet for a piece about her, and she demanded to know what they had said. “‘They say that you shout at them.’ ‘Shout at them?’ she bellowed, at a volume which would have made the rafters ring had there been any rafters. ‘THEY shout at me!’ ”

His regular features for The Sunday Telegraph often leant Mrs Thatcher his support, including one that gave voice to anti-Scargill miners in Nottinghamshire. He was particularly proud of a 1988 piece headlined “Why Britain’s eggheads look down on Mrs Thatcher”, in which he seduced various intellectuals into betraying the snobbery behind their dislike of the Iron Lady.

Dr (later Sir)Jonathan Miller castigated her “odious suburban gentility”; Alan Bennett described her as “typical of the people who go to the Chichester Festival”; Lady Warnock declared that “she epitomises the worst of the lower middle class”.

By then, however, he had been cast out of her inner circle. While preparing to write up an interview with the PM in 1986, he was telephoned by her gruff press secretary Bernard Ingham, who ordered him to remove any reference she had made to South Africa: “Or you’ll never see her again.”

Turner, 1999: the Tory maverick Alan Clark told him: 'You're dressed like a waiter' on their first meeting in a restaurant, but Clark became a reliable spiller of beans - Rob Judges

Had Ingham bothered to explain the problem – Mrs Thatcher was at odds with the Queen over the Commonwealth and was anxious not to be seen as inflaming the situation – Turner might have agreed to the demand. But he was temperamentally incapable of capitulating to a bullying “Downing Street Hitler” like Ingham. He included the South Africa remarks in the published piece and although they caused not the slightest whiff of controversy, Ingham’s threat was made good.

Turner also managed to sour his good relations with the Duke of Devonshire, who had provided him with much inside information on royal matters. They got on so well that one day, at Chatsworth, Turner thought he would risk asking the Duke about his extra-marital amours. “Damn it,” the Duke roared, “and in my own library!” There were no further invitations.

For the most part, however, Turner’s gifts of persuasion rarely failed him, as he proved when he secured numerous juicy revelations for a series of multi-part Telegraph profiles of members of the Royal family: Prince Philip, the Queen Mother, the future King Charles, and finally Queen Elizabeth II. (This last was expanded into a book, Elizabeth: The Woman and the Queen, in 2002).

He discovered that the Queen had said that Camilla Parker-Bowles “does look rather used” and had called Diana, Princess of Wales, “that impossible girl … quite mad”. He also elicited from an aide Prince Charles’s reaction to Diana’s death – “I feel guilty because I don’t feel guilty” – and prevailed on as senior civil servant to admit that Prince Philip had once said to him: “I’d always thought that what was wrong with this country was that all the best brains went into the Civil Service, but that was before I met you.”

Turner comprehensive features were turned into a book

Graham Turner was born in Macclesfield on September 8 1932, the son of Fred Turner, who worked in a mill knitting silk stockings and later became a school caretaker, and his wife Gertie, née Bradbury, who was higher in the social scale and ran her family’s grocery shop. Graham remained profoundly grateful that, in her 40s, his mother lowered herself to working in the mill to earn the extra money for his school uniform.

At the King’s School, Macclesfield, he was “a fearsome swot” but also captain of cricket. He won a scholarship to read Modern History at Christ Church, Oxford, where his intimidating tutor Hugh Trevor-Roper spurred him on to take a First (they remained friends, Turner noting that Trevor-Roper’s humiliation after the Hitler Diaries debacle “made him a much nicer person”).

After a year studying in the United States at Stanford, he was sent to the Isle of Man to do his RAF training – the National Service call-up letter “suggested that I should bring a lounge suit and a set of golf clubs” – before being dispatched to Singapore as an education officer. He began to write for the Singapore Standard, although a satirical column about how badly organised Armed Forces sport was nearly saw him court-martialled.

At the instigation of a religiously minded fellow officer, Turner began to think seriously about faith for the first time. He came to believe that a person could listen to God, and tried to do so each day after that. He also made a vow to give up alcohol, and kept it for the rest of his life.

Back in Britain he received a number of job offers in various fields, of which the least lucrative by far was a sub-editor’s post at The Scotsman. However, he was watching The Bridge on the River Kwai in a cinema one day, when he heard a voice tell him loudly and distinctly: “I want you to be a journalist.” Thus directed by God, he moved to Edinburgh.

In 1958 he returned to London to work as a reporter for the Sunday Times colour magazine, but the editor, Mark Boxer, “was not at all my type – mauve shirts, an extra-long cigarette holder and an affected manner.” He “fled” to the BBC to take up a trainee reporter position.

In 1965 he became the corporation’s first dedicated Economics Correspondent, becoming a constant on-screen presence at a time of industrial strife, as well as an occasional newsreader. Interviewing his fellow northerner Harold Wilson, Turner told the Prime Minister that he hailed from Macclesfield and so did his cameraman. “That’s the trouble,” Wilson retorted. “Everybody comes from Macclesfield and nobody goes back there.”

One day, Turner’s wife Jean answered the phone to be asked if she would accept a transfer charge call from the Isles of Scilly, where Wilson customarily spent his holidays. She refused, telling her husband: “If he wants to criticise what you said about the trade figures, he can pay for the call himself.”

By his own admission Turner’s success went to his head: he neglected his faith, pursued office flirtations, and fiddled both his tax return and his BBC expenses. Eventually a friend from Moral Re-armament told him he should confess his sins.

Turner was known for his ability to write on any subject

His wife was understanding; the official he visited at the Inland Revenue was baffled (“we have no procedure for this”) and eventually fined him £50; the BBC director-general Charles Curran said that he had always thought they underpaid Turner and tried to refuse his offer of repayment. Turner prevailed, but although his savings were wiped out they were almost immediately restored when he won two prizes amounting to £2,500: one for his broadcasting, and one for his book The Leyland Papers (1971).

The move into print journalism gave Turner a wider range of subjects to explore. Interviewing the saintly Baba Amte at Anandwan, the leper colony he had founded in Maharashtra, made the most lasting impression on him, but he was also in his element with more sybaritic assignments.

He once persuaded Rolls-Royce to let him drive one of their cars across France for a fortnight, although the subsequent feature provoked letters of rebuke from readers who had calculated from his reported itinerary that he must have been speeding.

Graham Turner married, in 1962, Jean Forster, a childhood friend from Macclesfield, who always edited his articles for clarity before he submitted them, with the result that his editors almost never had to change a word of his copy. She died in 2014, and the following year he married Veronica Smith.

Latterly he was a lay chaplain at Salisbury Cathedral. He continued to publish books, the majority on spiritual matters, as well as an engagingly pawky autobiography, As Time Went By (2022). He is survived by his wife and by the son and two daughters of his first marriage.

Graham Turner, born September 8 1932, died June 3 2024