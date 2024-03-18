Grain Valley voters weigh in on positives, negatives of stadium sales tax proposal

The Daily Beast

Reuters/Handout/Vyacheslav Gladkov via TelegramRussia has allegedly lost 600 men in the attacks on its border regions in recent days, and the operation has hindered Vladimir Putin’s war efforts by keeping his troops distracted, according to Ukrainian intelligence.The armed offensive—waged by three anti-Kremlin Russian militia groups earlier this month—has also left more than 800 Russians wounded, according Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s Main Intelligence Di