Grammy Awards 2025: The most daring looks on the red carpet from Bianca Censori to Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith and Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammy Awards (Getty Images)

The music industry’s brightest stars certainly made a statement on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

From pop powerhouses to R&B icons, artists showcased their style in unforgettable ways as they arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 67th annual ceremony on Sunday.

With the help of top stylists and designers, many have crafted show-stopping ensembles for music’s biggest night — but not every outfit has hit the mark.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori shocked the red carpet with her entirely nude look.

Here’s a look at some of the most daring and talked-about fashion moments from the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith stunned fans with a house on his head at the Grammy’s (AFP via Getty Images)

The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrived in a bizarre accessory: A black castle. While Jaden Smith also opted for a classic black suit and tie on the red carpet, it was the building around his head that stood out.

“Oh, I'm shocked,” one person wrote about his look on X. “Why is he wearing that. That’s definitely something.”

“Bro pulled up as a house,” another person quipped.

Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier opted for a bedazzled suit (Getty Images)

Grammy nominee Jacob Collier stepped onto the red carpet in a bold, multi-colored suit paired with matching pants, a navy blue shirt, and classic black shoes. While never dull, Collier’s sequined look was little more than eye-catching.

Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori and Kanye West at Grammys (Getty)

Bianca Censori made a surprise appearance on the red carpet with her partner, Kanye West. As she took her black fur coat off, she revealed her naked look.

She wore a beige, sheer mini-dress that showcased her nipples. Censori also had her hair in a slick-back bun and opted for a pair of clear kitten heels.

Kacy Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves in a white tank top and gold skirt (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Kacey Musgraves went for a classy but also laid-back look, including a white tank top and a gold, sparkled skirt.

However, the skirt and shirt didn’t exactly compliment each other well, especially for a red carpet event.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish wears casual black jacket and pants at the Grammys (Getty Images)

Billie Eilish embraced her casual style on the red carpet, wearing a black jacket over her white button-down. She completed her look with black pants, sunglasses, and a hat. However, fans were not necessarily impressed by her outfit.

“Just let out the deepest sigh of disappointment,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims poses in a pearl-covered jacket (Getty Images)

Teddy Swims wore a tan suit and hat, adorned with white, gold, and black pearls. While the yellow sunglasses were a chic addition to the look, the pearl-covered look wasn’t all that glamorous.

Chrissy Teigen

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen opted for a black, strapless sheer gown, with a matching semi-sheer train. However, fans weren’t pleased by the sheer style of her outfit.

“What happened to fashion??????” one person wrote about the look on X.

Lady Gaga

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The singer arrived in a black, turtleneck dress, with a voluminous skirt. She also styled her black hair with short bangs.

Although many fans thought her look was iconic, others on X didn’t feel the same, with one writing: “What is she wearing.”

Julia Fox

Julia Fox poses with yellow latex gloves and a sheer dress (Getty Images for The Recording A)

The Uncut Gems star posed in a black, sheer mini-dress, wearing a matching thong and bra underneath. Along with a black sheer hat and leather jacket, Fox also wore yellow latex gloves, which sparked confusion and jokes among fans.

“I’ve been looking for those cleaning gloves. $1475 per pair,” one quipped on X about her gloves.

“Wtf is this mess,” another responded.

Poppy

Songwriter Poppy wears a red jacket over a pink puffy skirt (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Poppy, whose real name is Moriah Rose Pereira, wore a zipped-up, red coat over a pink puffy skirt. She also had pink bows in her hair, paired with a matching pink purse and wedge heels.

However, a few people on X were not a fan of the songwriter’s look, with one writing: “The dress is awful though.”