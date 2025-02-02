Grammy Awards live: Beyonce, Taylor Swift and star-studded performances

Bold fashion, iconic performances and gilded gramophones can mean only one thing: The Grammy Awards are back.

Music’s biggest night combines the star power of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish with anticipated performances from Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii and Shakira.

The Recording Academy will hand out trophies in more than 90 categories Sunday, but all eyes are watching to see if Beyoncé, the most-winning artist in Grammys history, will win her first album of the year for “Cowboy Carter.” The night’s most prestigious award is always a nail-biter, but this year’s competition promises extra drama with Swift, who holds the AOTY record with four; breakthrough artists Carpenter, Roan and Charli xcx; and industry-evolving musicians Eilish, André 3000 and Jacob Collier in the mix.

And that’s just one category out of 94.

With so much packed into a single awards show, follow along with USA TODAY’s Entertainment team as we bring you the best of the 67th annual Grammys.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grammy Awards live: Winners, performances and all the news you need