Grammy Awards: Live updates on winners and nominees

The Grammy Awards have kicked off in Los Angeles, where more than 94 prizes will be handed out over the course of the night.

This list of the main category winners will be updated as the ceremony progresses.

The "big four" awards

Album of the year

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the year

The Beatles - Now And Then

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Charli XCX - 360

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Song of the year

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Sabrina Carpnter - Please Please Please

Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Chappel Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Best new artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Pop and dance

Best pop vocal album

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Best pop solo performance

Winner: Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Beyoncé - Bodyguard

Charli XCX - Apple

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Best pop duo/group performance

Gracie Abrams ft Taylor Swift - Us

Beyoncé ft Post Malone - Levii's Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Best dance/electronic recording

Winner: Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender

Disclosure - She's Gone, Dance On

Four Tet - Loved

Fred Again & Baby Keem - Leavemealone

Kaytranada ft Childish Gambino - Witchy

Best dance/electronic album

Winner: Charli XCX - Brat

Four Tet - Three

Justice - Hyperdrama

Kaytranada - Timeless

Zedd - Telos

Best dance/pop recording

Winner: Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Billie Eilish - L'Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Ariana Grande - Yes, and?

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Rock and metal

Best rock performance

The Beatles - Now And Then

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Best rock song

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

St Vincent - Broken Man

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

Green Day - Dilemma

Idles - Gift Horse

Best rock album

The Black Crowes - Happiness B******s

Fontaines DC - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - TANGK

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Jack White - No Name

Best alternative music album

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Brittany Howard - What Now

St Vincent - All Born Screaming

Best metal performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate

Metallica - Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Rap

Best rap performance

Cardi B - Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock ft Posdnuos - When The Sun Shines Again

Doechii - Nissan Altima

Eminem - Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Best melodic rap performance

Jordan Adetunji ft Kehlani - Kehlani

Beyoncé ft Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii

Future & Metro Boomin ft The Weeknd - We Still Don't Trust You

Latto - Big Mama

Rapsody ft Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Best rap song

Rapsody ft Hit-Boy - Asteroids

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign - Carnival

Future & Metro Boomin ft Kendrick Lamar - Like That

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

Best rap album

J Cole - Might Delete Later

Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium, Vol 1

Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin - We Don't Trust You

Country

Best country solo performance

Winner: Chris Stapleton - It Takes A Woman

Beyoncé - 16 Carriages

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best country duo/group performance

Winner: Beyoncé ft Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted

Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too

Brothers Osborne - Break Mine

Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses

Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Best country song

Winner: Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Best country album

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Chris Stapleton - Higher

Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

R&B and Afrobeats

Best R&B performance

Jhené Aiko - Guidance

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long - Made For Me (Live On BET)

SZA - Saturn

Best R&B song

Kehlani - After Hours

Tems - Burning

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long - Ruined Me

SZA - Saturn

Best progressive R&B album

Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You

Durand Bernarr - En Route

Childish Gambino - Bando Stone And The New World

Kehlani - Crash

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) - Why Lawd?

Best R&B album

Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Muni Long - Revenge

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Usher - Coming Home

Best African music performance

Yemi Alade - Tomorrow

Asake & Wizkid - MMS

Chris Brown ft Davido & Lojay - Sensational

Burna Boy - Higher

Tems - Love Me JeJe

Production and songwriting

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Winner: Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Film and TV

Best comedy album

Ricky Gervais - Armageddon

Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer

Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser - Someday You'll Die

Trevor Noah - Where Was I

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

The Color Purple - Various Artists

Deadpool & Wolverine - Various Artists

Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein - London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper

Saltburn - Various Artists

Twisters: The Album - Various Artists

Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and televison)

Laura Karpman - American Fiction

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Kris Bowers - The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun

Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

John Paesano - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Wilbert Roget, II - Star Wars Outlaws

Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

Best song written for visual media

Luke Combs - Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)

*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo - Can't Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From American Symphony)

Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Best music video

A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif

Charli XCX - 360

Eminem - Houdini

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Best music film

American Symphony

June

Kings From Queens

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

The Greatest Night In Pop

Jazz and classical

Best jazz vocal album

Christie Dashiell - Journey In Black

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol 1

Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza

Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal

Best jazz instrumental album

Ambrose Akinmusire ft Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley - Owl Song

Kenny Barron ft Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson - Beyond This Place

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance

Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game

Best alternative jazz album

Arooj Aftab - Night Reign

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Robert Glasper - Code Derivation

Keyon Harrold - Foreverland

Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin

Best musical theatre album

Hell's Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best opera recording

Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - John Adams, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas - Yannick Nézet-Séguin (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Moravec: The Shining - Gerard Schwarz, conductor (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)

Puts: The Hours - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Saariaho: Adriana Mater - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

Best orchestral performance