Grammy Awards: Live updates on winners and nominees
The Grammy Awards have kicked off in Los Angeles, where more than 94 prizes will be handed out over the course of the night.
This list of the main category winners will be updated as the ceremony progresses.
The "big four" awards
Album of the year
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the year
The Beatles - Now And Then
Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Charli XCX - 360
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight
Song of the year
Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Sabrina Carpnter - Please Please Please
Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Chappel Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight
Best new artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Pop and dance
Best pop vocal album
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft
Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Best pop solo performance
Winner: Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Beyoncé - Bodyguard
Charli XCX - Apple
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Best pop duo/group performance
Gracie Abrams ft Taylor Swift - Us
Beyoncé ft Post Malone - Levii's Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
Best dance/electronic recording
Winner: Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender
Disclosure - She's Gone, Dance On
Four Tet - Loved
Fred Again & Baby Keem - Leavemealone
Kaytranada ft Childish Gambino - Witchy
Best dance/electronic album
Winner: Charli XCX - Brat
Four Tet - Three
Justice - Hyperdrama
Kaytranada - Timeless
Zedd - Telos
Best dance/pop recording
Winner: Charli XCX - Von Dutch
Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Billie Eilish - L'Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
Ariana Grande - Yes, and?
Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Rock and metal
Best rock performance
The Beatles - Now And Then
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man
Best rock song
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
St Vincent - Broken Man
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
Green Day - Dilemma
Idles - Gift Horse
Best rock album
The Black Crowes - Happiness B******s
Fontaines DC - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - TANGK
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Jack White - No Name
Best alternative music album
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Brittany Howard - What Now
St Vincent - All Born Screaming
Best metal performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate
Metallica - Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox - Cellar Door
Rap
Best rap performance
Cardi B - Enough (Miami)
Common & Pete Rock ft Posdnuos - When The Sun Shines Again
Doechii - Nissan Altima
Eminem - Houdini
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
GloRilla - Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Best melodic rap performance
Jordan Adetunji ft Kehlani - Kehlani
Beyoncé ft Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
Future & Metro Boomin ft The Weeknd - We Still Don't Trust You
Latto - Big Mama
Rapsody ft Erykah Badu - 3:AM
Best rap song
Rapsody ft Hit-Boy - Asteroids
Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign - Carnival
Future & Metro Boomin ft Kendrick Lamar - Like That
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
GloRilla - Yeah Glo!
Best rap album
J Cole - Might Delete Later
Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium, Vol 1
Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal
Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin - We Don't Trust You
Country
Best country solo performance
Winner: Chris Stapleton - It Takes A Woman
Beyoncé - 16 Carriages
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best country duo/group performance
Winner: Beyoncé ft Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted
Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too
Brothers Osborne - Break Mine
Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses
Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Best country song
Winner: Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Best country album
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton - Higher
Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind
R&B and Afrobeats
Best R&B performance
Jhené Aiko - Guidance
Chris Brown - Residuals
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Muni Long - Made For Me (Live On BET)
SZA - Saturn
Best R&B song
Kehlani - After Hours
Tems - Burning
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Muni Long - Ruined Me
SZA - Saturn
Best progressive R&B album
Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You
Durand Bernarr - En Route
Childish Gambino - Bando Stone And The New World
Kehlani - Crash
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) - Why Lawd?
Best R&B album
Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
Muni Long - Revenge
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Usher - Coming Home
Best African music performance
Yemi Alade - Tomorrow
Asake & Wizkid - MMS
Chris Brown ft Davido & Lojay - Sensational
Burna Boy - Higher
Tems - Love Me JeJe
Production and songwriting
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Winner: Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Film and TV
Best comedy album
Ricky Gervais - Armageddon
Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer
Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser - Someday You'll Die
Trevor Noah - Where Was I
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
The Color Purple - Various Artists
Deadpool & Wolverine - Various Artists
Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein - London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper
Saltburn - Various Artists
Twisters: The Album - Various Artists
Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and televison)
Laura Karpman - American Fiction
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers
Kris Bowers - The Color Purple
Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun
Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media
Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
John Paesano - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Wilbert Roget, II - Star Wars Outlaws
Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
Best song written for visual media
Luke Combs - Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)
*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo - Can't Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From American Symphony)
Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
Best music video
A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif
Charli XCX - 360
Eminem - Houdini
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight
Best music film
American Symphony
June
Kings From Queens
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
The Greatest Night In Pop
Jazz and classical
Best jazz vocal album
Christie Dashiell - Journey In Black
Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol 1
Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday
Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza
Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal
Best jazz instrumental album
Ambrose Akinmusire ft Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley - Owl Song
Kenny Barron ft Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson - Beyond This Place
Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance
Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game
Best alternative jazz album
Arooj Aftab - Night Reign
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Robert Glasper - Code Derivation
Keyon Harrold - Foreverland
Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin
Best musical theatre album
Hell's Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best opera recording
Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - John Adams, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas - Yannick Nézet-Séguin (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Moravec: The Shining - Gerard Schwarz, conductor (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)
Puts: The Hours - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Saariaho: Adriana Mater - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)
Best orchestral performance
John Adams: City Noir - Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance - Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major - JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen - Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
Stravinsky: The Firebird - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)