Grammy Awards: Live updates on winners and nominees

Grammy Award trophies
The Grammy Awards have kicked off in Los Angeles, where more than 94 prizes will be handed out over the course of the night.

This list of the main category winners will be updated as the ceremony progresses.

The "big four" awards

Album of the year

  • André 3000 - New Blue Sun

  • Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

  • Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

  • Charli XCX - Brat

  • Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4

  • Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

  • Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

  • Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the year

  • The Beatles - Now And Then

  • Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

  • Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

  • Charli XCX - 360

  • Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

  • Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

  • Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

  • Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Song of the year

  • Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

  • Sabrina Carpnter - Please Please Please

  • Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather

  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

  • Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

  • Chappel Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

  • Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

  • Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Best new artist

  • Benson Boone

  • Sabrina Carpenter

  • Doechii

  • Khruangbin

  • Raye

  • Chappell Roan

  • Shaboozey

  • Teddy Swims

Pop and dance

Best pop vocal album

  • Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

  • Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft

  • Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

  • Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

  • Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Best pop solo performance

  • Winner: Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

  • Beyoncé - Bodyguard

  • Charli XCX - Apple

  • Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

  • Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Best pop duo/group performance

  • Gracie Abrams ft Taylor Swift - Us

  • Beyoncé ft Post Malone - Levii's Jeans

  • Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess

  • Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine

  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Best dance/electronic recording

  • Winner: Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender

  • Disclosure - She's Gone, Dance On

  • Four Tet - Loved

  • Fred Again & Baby Keem - Leavemealone

  • Kaytranada ft Childish Gambino - Witchy

Best dance/electronic album

  • Winner: Charli XCX - Brat

  • Four Tet - Three

  • Justice - Hyperdrama

  • Kaytranada - Timeless

  • Zedd - Telos

Best dance/pop recording

  • Winner: Charli XCX - Von Dutch

  • Madison Beer - Make You Mine

  • Billie Eilish - L'Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

  • Ariana Grande - Yes, and?

  • Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Rock and metal

Best rock performance

  • The Beatles - Now And Then

  • The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

  • Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

  • Idles - Gift Horse

  • Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

  • St. Vincent - Broken Man

Best rock song

  • The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

  • St Vincent - Broken Man

  • Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

  • Green Day - Dilemma

  • Idles - Gift Horse

Best rock album

  • The Black Crowes - Happiness B******s

  • Fontaines DC - Romance

  • Green Day - Saviors

  • Idles - TANGK

  • Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

  • The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

  • Jack White - No Name

Best alternative music album

  • Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God

  • Clairo - Charm

  • Kim Gordon - The Collective

  • Brittany Howard - What Now

  • St Vincent - All Born Screaming

Best metal performance

  • Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

  • Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

  • Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate

  • Metallica - Screaming Suicide

  • Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Rap

Best rap performance

  • Cardi B - Enough (Miami)

  • Common & Pete Rock ft Posdnuos - When The Sun Shines Again

  • Doechii - Nissan Altima

  • Eminem - Houdini

  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

  • GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

  • Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Best melodic rap performance

  • Jordan Adetunji ft Kehlani - Kehlani

  • Beyoncé ft Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii

  • Future & Metro Boomin ft The Weeknd - We Still Don't Trust You

  • Latto - Big Mama

  • Rapsody ft Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Best rap song

  • Rapsody ft Hit-Boy - Asteroids

  • Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign - Carnival

  • Future & Metro Boomin ft Kendrick Lamar - Like That

  • Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

  • GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

Best rap album

  • J Cole - Might Delete Later

  • Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium, Vol 1

  • Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal

  • Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

  • Future & Metro Boomin - We Don't Trust You

Country

Best country solo performance

  • Winner: Chris Stapleton - It Takes A Woman

  • Beyoncé - 16 Carriages

  • Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

  • Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

  • Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best country duo/group performance

  • Winner: Beyoncé ft Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted

  • Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too

  • Brothers Osborne - Break Mine

  • Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses

  • Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Best country song

  • Winner: Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

  • Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

  • Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

  • Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

  • Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Best country album

  • Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

  • Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

  • Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

  • Chris Stapleton - Higher

  • Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

R&B and Afrobeats

Best R&B performance

  • Jhené Aiko - Guidance

  • Chris Brown - Residuals

  • Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

  • Muni Long - Made For Me (Live On BET)

  • SZA - Saturn

Best R&B song

  • Kehlani - After Hours

  • Tems - Burning

  • Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

  • Muni Long - Ruined Me

  • SZA - Saturn

Best progressive R&B album

  • Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You

  • Durand Bernarr - En Route

  • Childish Gambino - Bando Stone And The New World

  • Kehlani - Crash

  • NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) - Why Lawd?

Best R&B album

  • Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

  • Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

  • Muni Long - Revenge

  • Lucky Daye - Algorithm

  • Usher - Coming Home

Best African music performance

  • Yemi Alade - Tomorrow

  • Asake & Wizkid - MMS

  • Chris Brown ft Davido & Lojay - Sensational

  • Burna Boy - Higher

  • Tems - Love Me JeJe

Production and songwriting

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

  • Alissia

  • Daniel Nigro

  • Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

  • Ian Fitchuk

  • Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

  • Winner: Amy Allen

  • Edgar Barrera

  • Jessi Alexander

  • Jessie Jo Dillon

  • Raye

Film and TV

Best comedy album

  • Ricky Gervais - Armageddon

  • Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer

  • Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner

  • Nikki Glaser - Someday You'll Die

  • Trevor Noah - Where Was I

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

  • The Color Purple - Various Artists

  • Deadpool & Wolverine - Various Artists

  • Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein - London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper

  • Saltburn - Various Artists

  • Twisters: The Album - Various Artists

Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and televison)

  • Laura Karpman - American Fiction

  • Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

  • Kris Bowers - The Color Purple

  • Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

  • Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun

Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

  • Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

  • Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

  • John Paesano - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Wilbert Roget, II - Star Wars Outlaws

  • Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

Best song written for visual media

  • Luke Combs - Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)

  • *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Can't Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

  • Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From American Symphony)

  • Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Best music video

  • A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif

  • Charli XCX - 360

  • Eminem - Houdini

  • Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

  • Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Best music film

  • American Symphony

  • June

  • Kings From Queens

  • Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

  • The Greatest Night In Pop

Jazz and classical

Best jazz vocal album

  • Christie Dashiell - Journey In Black

  • Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol 1

  • Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday

  • Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza

  • Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal

Best jazz instrumental album

  • Ambrose Akinmusire ft Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley - Owl Song

  • Kenny Barron ft Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson - Beyond This Place

  • Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

  • Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance

  • Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game

Best alternative jazz album

  • Arooj Aftab - Night Reign

  • André 3000 - New Blue Sun

  • Robert Glasper - Code Derivation

  • Keyon Harrold - Foreverland

  • Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin

Best musical theatre album

  • Hell's Kitchen

  • Merrily We Roll Along

  • The Notebook

  • The Outsiders

  • Suffs

  • The Wiz

Best opera recording

  • Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - John Adams, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

  • Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas - Yannick Nézet-Séguin (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

  • Moravec: The Shining - Gerard Schwarz, conductor (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)

  • Puts: The Hours - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

  • Saariaho: Adriana Mater - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

Best orchestral performance

  • John Adams: City Noir - Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance - Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)

  • Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major - JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

  • Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

  • Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen - Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

  • Stravinsky: The Firebird - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

