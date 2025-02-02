Grammy Awards 2025 live: How to watch, red carpet time and who’s nominated

The 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony is taking place tonight, with some of the biggest stars of pop, rock and hip-hop gathering at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar and Sabrina Carpenter are among the heavyweights vying for some of the night’s biggest prizes, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host for the fifth consecutive year.

The Recording Academy has announced that, in light of the devastating wildfires that have ripped through California in recent weeks, the event has been refocused to support local relief efforts.

The ceremony will begin at 8pm EST / 5pm PT / 1am GMT and be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

As with each year, several artists will perform on the night, including Shakira, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Carpenter, British artist RAYE and breakout singer-songwriter Teddy Swims.

Follow live updates below:

17:22 , Roisin O'Connor

10:17 , Roisin O'Connor

09:16 , Roisin O'Connor

This year’s ceremony will welcome back Trevor Noah as host for the fifth consecutive year.

As the ceremony is slated to take place in Los Angeles, which has been ravaged by devastating wildfires, the Recording Academy has announced it has refocused its aim to support local relief efforts.

The Recording Academy will be “raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours,” CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt told members in a recent statement.

Read below for everything you need to know about the forthcoming 2025 Grammys, from when and how to watch the ceremony to who will be performing and who’s been nominated.

08:30 , Roisin O'Connor

