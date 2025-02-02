Grammy Awards Winners: Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX Score Early Trophies (Updating Live)

The Recording Academy is handing out its 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, first with its annual Premiere Ceremony during the day when the bulk of the 94 awards will be bestowed, and the rest in a primetime ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah.

The main telecast airs live coast-to-coast on CBS starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and is streaming on Paramount+.

Follow along below for the winners announced throughout the day.

Already in the Premiere show, Beyoncé, who already has the most Grammy wins of all time, has won her 33rd Grammy, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her and Miley Cyrus’ “II Most Wanted” from Cowboy Carter, her first country album. She comes into the day with a leading 11 nominations, which give her a record 99 in her career.

Also in the early ceremony, Sierra Ferrell swept the Americana categories with Song, Album and Performances wins to nab four Grammys, while Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX have won twice each. Charli XCX is up for seven total Grammys tonight, and Carpenter six.

After Beyoncé, leading the overall Grammy nominations are Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX with seven each, and Taylor Swift, Carpenter and Chappell Roan with six apiece.

Performers expected tonight include Benson Boone, Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Raye, Carpenter, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent and Stevie Wonder. Presenters include Swift, Will Smith, Cardi B, SZA, Gloria Estafan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah and Victoria Monét.

The main Grammys ceremony is taking place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the city devastated by last month’s horrific wildfires, and tonight’s event is doubling as a fundraiser for fire relief. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will take the stage during the primetime show to “perform a special tribute to the city of Los Angeles and those affected by the wildfires.”

Here’s the live winners list:

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

A Songwriter’s Award. (Artists’ names appear in parentheses.) (S) stands for Single, (T) stands for Track, and (A) stands for Album

Amy Allen

“Chrome Cowgirl” (Leon Bridges) (S)

“Espresso” (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

“High Road” (Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph) (S)

“Please Please Please” (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

“run for the hills” (Tate McRae) (S)

“scared of my guitar” (Olivia Rodrigo) (T)

“Selfish” (Justin Timberlake) (S)

“Sweet Dreams” (Koe Wetzel) (S)

“Taste” (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

¿Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana

Best Música Urbana Album

LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN — Residente

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Mileage — Ruthie Foster

Best Traditional Blues Album

Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best American Roots Performance

“Lighthouse” — Sierra Ferrell

Best Country Song

“The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“II MOST WANTED” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus

Best Country Solo Performance

“It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton

Best Roots Gospel Album

Church — Cory Henry

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Heart Of A Human — DOE

Best Gospel Album

More Than This — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“That’s My King” — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kuini — Kalani Pe’a

Best Folk Album

Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Bluegrass Album

Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings

Best Americana Album

Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell

Best American Roots Song

“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)

Best Americana Performance

“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell

Best Remix Recording

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Von dutch” — Charli xcx

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

Best Dance/Electronic Album

BRAT — Charli xcx

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala

Record of the Year

Album of the Year

Song of the Year

Best New Artist

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Rock Performance

Best Metal Performance

Best Rock Song

Best Rock Album

Best Alternative Music Performance

Best Alternative Music Album

Best R&B Performance

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Best R&B Song

Best Progressive R&B Album

Best R&B Album

Best Rap Performance

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Best Rap Song

Best Rap Album

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Best Jazz Performance

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Best Latin Jazz Album

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Best Musical Theater Album

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Best Country Song

Best Country Album

Best Latin Pop Album

Best Global Music Performance

Best African Music Performance

Best Global Music Album

Best Reggae Album

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

Best Children’s Music Album

Best Comedy Album

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Best Music Video

Best Music Film

Best Recording Package

Best Boxed of Special Limited Edition Package

Best Album Notes

Best Historical Album

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Producer of the Year, Classical

Best Immersive Audio Album

Best Instrumental Composition

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Best Orchestral Performance

Best Opera Recording

Best Choral Performance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Best Classical Compendium

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

