Grammy Awards Winners: Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX Score Early Trophies (Updating Live)
The Recording Academy is handing out its 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, first with its annual Premiere Ceremony during the day when the bulk of the 94 awards will be bestowed, and the rest in a primetime ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah.
The main telecast airs live coast-to-coast on CBS starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and is streaming on Paramount+.
More from Deadline
How To Watch Sunday’s Grammy Awards And Premiere Ceremony Livestream
Follow along below for the winners announced throughout the day.
Already in the Premiere show, Beyoncé, who already has the most Grammy wins of all time, has won her 33rd Grammy, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her and Miley Cyrus’ “II Most Wanted” from Cowboy Carter, her first country album. She comes into the day with a leading 11 nominations, which give her a record 99 in her career.
Also in the early ceremony, Sierra Ferrell swept the Americana categories with Song, Album and Performances wins to nab four Grammys, while Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX have won twice each. Charli XCX is up for seven total Grammys tonight, and Carpenter six.
After Beyoncé, leading the overall Grammy nominations are Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX with seven each, and Taylor Swift, Carpenter and Chappell Roan with six apiece.
Performers expected tonight include Benson Boone, Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Raye, Carpenter, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent and Stevie Wonder. Presenters include Swift, Will Smith, Cardi B, SZA, Gloria Estafan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah and Victoria Monét.
The main Grammys ceremony is taking place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the city devastated by last month’s horrific wildfires, and tonight’s event is doubling as a fundraiser for fire relief. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will take the stage during the primetime show to “perform a special tribute to the city of Los Angeles and those affected by the wildfires.”
Here’s the live winners list:
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
A Songwriter’s Award. (Artists’ names appear in parentheses.) (S) stands for Single, (T) stands for Track, and (A) stands for Album
Amy Allen
“Chrome Cowgirl” (Leon Bridges) (S)
“Espresso” (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
“High Road” (Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph) (S)
“Please Please Please” (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
“run for the hills” (Tate McRae) (S)
“scared of my guitar” (Olivia Rodrigo) (T)
“Selfish” (Justin Timberlake) (S)
“Sweet Dreams” (Koe Wetzel) (S)
“Taste” (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
¿Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana
Best Música Urbana Album
LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN — Residente
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Mileage — Ruthie Foster
Best Traditional Blues Album
Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet
Best American Roots Performance
“Lighthouse” — Sierra Ferrell
Best Country Song
“The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“II MOST WANTED” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus
Best Country Solo Performance
“It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton
Best Roots Gospel Album
Church — Cory Henry
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Heart Of A Human — DOE
Best Gospel Album
More Than This — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“That’s My King” — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kuini — Kalani Pe’a
Best Folk Album
Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Bluegrass Album
Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings
Best Americana Album
Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell
Best American Roots Song
“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)
Best Americana Performance
“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell
Best Remix Recording
“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Von dutch” — Charli xcx
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
Best Dance/Electronic Album
BRAT — Charli xcx
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala
Record of the Year
Album of the Year
Song of the Year
Best New Artist
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Best Pop Vocal Album
Best Rock Performance
Best Metal Performance
Best Rock Song
Best Rock Album
Best Alternative Music Performance
Best Alternative Music Album
Best R&B Performance
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Best R&B Song
Best Progressive R&B Album
Best R&B Album
Best Rap Performance
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Best Rap Song
Best Rap Album
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Best Jazz Performance
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Best Latin Jazz Album
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Best Musical Theater Album
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Best Country Song
Best Country Album
Best Latin Pop Album
Best Global Music Performance
Best African Music Performance
Best Global Music Album
Best Reggae Album
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album
Best Children’s Music Album
Best Comedy Album
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Best Music Video
Best Music Film
Best Recording Package
Best Boxed of Special Limited Edition Package
Best Album Notes
Best Historical Album
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer of the Year, Classical
Best Immersive Audio Album
Best Instrumental Composition
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Best Orchestral Performance
Best Opera Recording
Best Choral Performance
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Best Classical Compendium
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Best of Deadline
How To Watch Sunday's Grammy Awards And Premiere Ceremony Livestream
TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2024 & Beyond
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.