Grammys 2024: Flowdan says award will boost UK grime scene

Flowdan says making music doesn't feel like a job

The first ever grime MC to win a Grammy says it's a moment that will bring fresh eyes and ears to the UK scene.

Flowdan made history when he won best dance/electronic recording for Rumble - his 2023 collab with Fred Again and Skrillex.

He told DJ Target's Radio 1Xtra show the win would mean grime can speak for itself without need for explanation.

"When you talk about doing music, this is probably the most proud way I can speak about it," he said.

Flowdan has been championed by 1Xtra for many years, and was a member of legendary collective Roll Deep alongside current presenter Target.

The group made and distributed mixtapes and vinyl singles before being signed to a major label, and Flowdan's been credited with helping to shape decades of UK club culture.

Accepting the award on Sunday night in LA, US producer Skrillex described Flowdan as "one of the biggest inspirations in underground music".

And on the grime star's post-Grammys show with Target, huge names including Stormzy lined up to pay tribute to their fellow artist.

Stormzy described him as a "legend", sending "big love, big respect".

And Saul Milton from Chase & Status said the Grammy was "the first of many, no doubt", describing 2023 as "Flowdan's year".

Last year was a big one for Flowdan, with Rumble spending 10 weeks in the Official Singles Chart, peaking at number 19.

His Baddadan collaboration with Chase & Status spent 21 weeks in the charts, peaking at number five.

While it was a first win for Flowdan, this was Skrillex's ninth Grammy win

Reacting to the win, Flowdan said: "Now I can have some confidence whenever I've explained I'm not talking gibberish when speaking about grime."

"Obviously if you don't know about the culture, you might not know what grime music is.

"And that takes time to really make you fathom what this means.

"So when I say I'm in the top 10… I've got a Grammy, the conversation has just been made very short."

Story continues

DJ Target said Flowdan's success was an example of what happens when you stay true to your roots.

"It's easy to stick to the guns because I really enjoy [it]," Flowdan said.

"It's not really as hard as it might seem to be consistent because it's not a job to me."

And he thinks this moment will bring eyes and ears to grime culture, which can help the scene thrive.

"The UK is a gem in itself, our way of thinking, talking and how we put things together.

"It's like no other place," he says.

