Kylie Minogue wins second Grammy Award, 20 years after the first

Kylie's second Grammy win came two decades after her first

Kylie Minogue won her second ever Grammy Award, two decades after her first.

The star won best pop dance recording for Padam Padam, the viral hit that became a global smash last year.

Kylie was not at the ceremony at Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena, but her co-writer Peter Rycroft (aka Lostboy) picked up the prize on her behalf.

"I just want to say thank you to the icon that is Kylie for believing in this record," he said.

"It started in a tiny little studio in north London, and she's taken it around the world."

The prize arrived 20 years after Kylie's first Grammy Award, when she won best dance recording for Come Into My World.

The Australian star was in her dressing room when she heard the news this time, according to a video she posted on social media.

As an off-camera voice called her a "two-time Grammy winner", Kylie screamed and jumped around in her dressing gown. "Where do I go? Yes!" she shouted.

Later, on the red carpet, she reflected on her continued success.

"I'm very curious. I'm driven," she said. "And another element helpful element for me is that I'm a chameleon.

"I like change. Not changing is more weird to me than evolving with the times, so I'm very thankful I've had so many opportunities over the years to keep going."