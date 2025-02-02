Grammys 2025: Records Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and The Beatles could shatter

The Grammys are always full of surprises, but this year’s ceremony has the potential to rewrite history in ways we’ve never seen before.

From Beyoncé making yet another bid for Grammy dominance to Sabrina Carpenter attempting a feat not achieved in over 50 years, Sunday night could be one for the record books.

Ahead of the awards taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, here’s a breakdown of the biggest records on the line at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé: Queen of the Grammys Once Again?

Beyoncé already holds the title as the most awarded artist in Grammy history with 32 wins, but she’s not stopping there. With 11 nominations this year, she has the potential to extend her record to a staggering 43 Grammy wins.

Her latest project, Cowboy Carter, is also on the verge of breaking another milestone. If the album wins nine or more Grammys, it will surpass Santana’s Supernatural as the most awarded album of all time.

(Beyonce)

And if Queen Bey secures at least nine victories in a single night, she will break Michael Jackson and Santana’s record for the most wins in one ceremony.

That’s not all—if Beyoncé claims seven or more trophies, she will become the most awarded female artist in one night, surpassing her own record (set in 2010) and Adele’s (2012).

Sabrina Carpenter Aims for a Rare Double Win

Sabrina Carpenter is up for Song of the Year with Please, Please, Please and Record of the Year with Espresso.

If she wins both, she will be the first woman in over 50 years to take home trophies in both categories for two different songs in one night—a feat last achieved by Carole King in 1972.

And if that weren’t enough, Carpenter could also make history as one of only three artists ever to sweep all four major awards (Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year) in a single night. The only two artists who have managed this before? Billie Eilish (2020) and Christopher Cross (1981). Joining that club would be legendary.

Taylor Swift Eyes the Ultimate Album of the Year Record

Taylor Swift has already made history multiple times at the Grammys, but 2025 could be her most iconic year yet.

If The Tortured Poets Department takes home Album of the Year, Swift will become the first artist ever to win this category five times—a record-breaking achievement that would put her ahead of music legends like Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra.

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Additionally, she’s nominated for Song of the Year with Fortnight, a category where she has seven previous nominations but zero wins. If she finally wins this award, she’ll shed her unwanted title as the most nominated songwriter without a victory in this category.

Billie Eilish Could Rewrite Grammy History Yet Again

Billie Eilish has the chance to tie—or even break—some impressive Grammy records. If Birds of a Feather wins Record of the Year, she will tie Paul Simon and Bruno Mars for the most wins in the category with three victories.

However, she would also be the first woman to ever achieve this feat, and the first artist to win three times for solo recordings.

On top of that, if Eilish wins Album, Song, and Record of the Year in one night, she will become only the second artist ever to pull this off twice—joining Adele, who did it in both 2012 and 2017.

RAYE and the Songwriting Milestone

RAYE has the chance to achieve something no artist has ever done before: winning Songwriter of the Year and Best New Artist in the same year.

Given her influence as both a performer and songwriter, this would be a well-deserved moment of recognition.

Could The Beatles or Jack Antonoff Complete the Grand Slam?

(PA Archive)

Only a handful of artists have won all four of the Grammys’ major categories in their careers, and both The Beatles and Jack Antonoff are just one win away from completing the set.

Both are missing Record of the Year, a category they are nominated for this year (Now and Then for The Beatles and Fortnight for Antonoff as a co-producer).

If either wins, they’ll officially join the exclusive “Big Four” club.