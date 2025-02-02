Grammys 2025 Red Carpet: This Chappell Roan Photo Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Chappell Roan arriving at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday night via Associated Press

This year’s Grammys ceremony is a big night for the woman of the hour, Chappell Roan.

Chappell went into this year’s Grammys as one of the night’s top nominees, off the back of the huge success of her debut album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, as well as her smash hit single from last year, Good Luck, Babe!.

As if her six nominations weren’t enough, Chappell is also set to sing during the ceremony, following stand-out appearances on Saturday Night Live and last year’s VMAs with one of the most anticipated performances of her career to date.

On Sunday night, the Hot To Go singer was one of the first stars to walk the red carpet, making a big entrance in a gorgeous Victorian-esque gown that was every bit as theatrical as you’d expect.

However, as fans began sharing pictures of Chappell’s red carpet arrival, there was one photo that really caught people’s attention.

It wasn't just Chappell Roan's red carpet outfit that got people talking Kevin Mazur/Getty

When we first caught sight of the above photo, we initially thought Chappell had fashioned a Grammy-shaped accessory to complete her look for the occasion thanks to her positioning against the red carpet’s backdrop.

And we seemingly weren’t the only ones who thought so…

not me thinking she’d won a Grammy because she was carrying it 💀 https://t.co/dAnTOj8wnx — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) February 2, 2025

not me thinking the grammy behind her was her holding one — ໊ (@buffys) February 2, 2025

i thought she came with a grammy as an accessory cause the wall decoration please– 😭😭 https://t.co/PjFD8sxlT4 — jay (@kendallhosseini) February 2, 2025

the way I thought her ass was already holding a grammy in her hand https://t.co/xbNPuwxV3g — َ (@mewip) February 2, 2025

Im so fucking stupid i thought she was holding a grammy purse or something in her hands — lux💓 (@cokezerolover57) February 2, 2025

Girl when I first clicked this pic I thought she was holding a fake Grammy 😭 — paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) February 2, 2025

i thought she was holding a grammy lmaooo- — Matt ✨ (@mattxctrl) February 2, 2025

This pic omg i thought she already won https://t.co/HEImrdcftw — didyoujustsaywig (@2002scoobydoo) February 2, 2025

WAITTTTT her looking like she is holding the grammy…. foreshadowing for her winning all of her categories tonight https://t.co/VhxPQJLbXjpic.twitter.com/QUKqZ6i2hP — laur ✨🕷 (@sukisheart) February 2, 2025

Among Chappell’s six nominations at this year’s Grammys were nods in the coveted Album Of The Year and Best New Artist categories.

Good Luck, Babe! was also recognised in both the Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year categories, with Chappell in the running for two of the night’s genre-specific pop awards.

Check out all of the nominees at this year’s Grammys here.

