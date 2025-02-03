Grammys 2025: See what Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and more stars wore on the red carpet

Check out the most memorable looks from the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

The Grammy Awards bring together the biggest and brightest in music to celebrate career milestones, standout performances and spectacular displays of fashion. This year, music’s biggest night is taking a more reflective approach.

As the first awards show to take place in Los Angeles since wildfires broke out on Jan. 7, this year’s ceremony at Crypto.com Arena is spotlighting wildfire relief efforts in addition to the biggest artists, albums and songs of 2024.

Some stylists said they were dressing their clients in more understated looks out of respect for those affected by the fires. Many Grammy attendees were wearing pins featuring a blue heart and white music note, which symbolize "the massive support being organized by the Recording Academy and our partners to help communities devastated by the Southern California wildfires,” the Recording Academy said in a statement obtained by Glamour.

Since its inaugural show in 1959, the annual celebration has been the site for some of the most memorable red carpet moments of all time.

Who could forget Jennifer Lopez’s plunging green Versace gown that helped inspire the creation of Google Image Search back in 2000 — or Lady Gaga’s out-of-this-world sculptural look by Armani Privé from the 2010 awards show? Rihanna looked glamorous in her voluminous pink taffeta frock by Giambattista Valli in 2015, while Dua Lipa sparkled down the red carpet in a crystal-encrusted, Cher-inspired dress by Versace in 2021.

Just last year, Taylor Swift stepped out in a white corseted Schiaparelli gown with black opera gloves to usher in her Tortured Poets Department era, the same night she made history with her fourth Album of the Year win.

Here are some of the standout looks from the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift

The Tortured Poets Department singer sparkled in a red mini dress with a corseted bodice. For jewelry, she opted for chandelier earrings, a couple of rings and a dangling “T” charm on her thigh.

Taylor Swift. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Will Smith

Will Smith stepped out in an all-black look that featured a crystal-embellished suit jacket.

Will Smith. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cardi B

Cardi B brought the drama in a fitted sparkly gown with a voluminous feathered train.

Cardi B. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus looked effortlessly cool in a black leather halter gown.

Miley Cyrus. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter channeled Old Hollywood glamour at the Grammys. The Short n’ Sweet songstress wore a powder blue gown by JW Anderson complete with feathers, jewel accents and a plunging low back.

Sabrina Carpenter. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Charli XCX

Charli XCX wore a ruffled, light gown with a corseted bodice by Jean Paul Gaultier. The “Brat” singer completed her voluminous look with knee-high leather sandals.

Charli XCX. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Chappell Roan

The Midwest Princess has arrived. Chappell Roan, who’s up for six Grammys, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist, wore a showstopping tulle gown with a feathered headpiece.

Chappell Roan. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Billie Eilish

The Hit Me Hard and Soft hitmaker Billie Eilish stepped out in a nautical-inspired look designed by Prada. She accessorized with a black hat, sunglasses and a silver chain.

Billie Eilish. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams looked ethereal in a cream Chanel dress with a delicate veil and floor-length bow sleeves. The Secret of Us singer completed her bridal-inspired look with minimal jewelry.

Gracie Abrams. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo put on a stunning display in vintage Versace. The Guts singer’s gown featured a plunging neckline, exposed back and cut outs along the waist.

Olivia Rodrigo. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Doechii

First-time nominee and performer Doechii looked professional in Thom Browne. The “Denial Is a River” rapper wore a white collared shirt, an off-the-shoulder pinstripe gown, and a matching tie.

Doechii. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Benson Boone

Benson Boone looked sleek in a pantsuit with a button-down shirt that exposed his chest.

Benson Boone. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Troye Sivan

Purple was Troye Sivan’s color of choice. The “One of Your Girls” singer wore an organza, dusty purple suit jacket over a semi-sheer top and coordinating pants. As for accessories, he topped off the look with a long scarf fastened by a crystal embellishment.

Troye Sivan. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori

West, now known as Ye, wore an all-black ensemble while his wife, Bianca Censori, wore a black fur coat atop a sheer mini dress.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims made a statement in a pearl-embellished tan suit and newsboy hat.

Teddy Swims. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves, nominated for four Grammys, including Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance, wore a simple white tank top and gold fringed skirt. She finished the look with silver earrings and a silver statement belt.

Kacey Musgraves. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sierra Ferrell

Sierra Ferrell, who swept in the Americana categories, including Best Americana Roots Performance, made a statement with a maximalist look. The singer-songwriter stepped out in a white floor-length gown covered in pearlescent beads and layers of iridescent fabric.

Sierra Ferrell (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Willow Smith

Willow Smith arrived in an oversized blazer, which she wore atop a sparkly coordinating set.

Willow Smith. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith elevated his look with a statement headpiece: A three-dimensional house!

Jaden Smith (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Noah Kahan

Grammy nominee Noah Kahan, kept things monochromatic in an all-white suit.

Noah Kahan. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini looked awards show-ready in a plunging black mini dress and satin white cape. The country-pop singer was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Noah Kahan.

Kelsea Ballerini. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Kehlani

Kehlani wore a pinstripe gown with a structured bodice. She was accompanied on the red carpet by her daughter, Adeya Nomi.

Kehlani and her daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Clairo

Charm singer-songwriter Clairo wore a white dress with black polka dots, black buttons and coordinating black pumps.

Clairo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Bob Weir

Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir wore a white button-down shirt, black pants, and a cape jacket. He added some Western flair to his look with a bolo tie and statement belt buckle.

Bob Weir. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Chase Stokes

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes wore a dark green collared shirt and matching pants, which he paired with a white suit jacket and braided belt.

Chase Stokes. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Green Day

Green Day members Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool looked spiffy in their suits.

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tré Cool of Green Day. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause wore a white pantsuit with a corseted lace bodice.