Beyoncé wins album of the year at the 2025 Grammys for 'Cowboy Carter'

Yolanda Adams, from left, Deborah Cox, Scott Hoying, Wayne Brady, and Angelique Kidjo perform "Bridge Over Trouble Water" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé has won album of the year for “Cowboy Carter” at the 2025 Grammys, delivering her — at last — the show’s elusive top award.

The superstar, who is both the most awarded and nominated artist in Grammys history, has been up for the category four times before and many feel she has been snubbed by its top honors.

In winning album of the year with “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé has become the first Black woman to win the top prize in the 21st century. The last was Lauryn Hill with “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” 26 years ago. Before her was Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston. That means Beyoncé is only the fourth Black woman to win album of the year at the Grammys.

Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department presented Beyoncé with the trophy Sunday, one of several times the show reflected the recent wildfires that burned thousands of homes.

“It’s been many, many years,” Beyoncé said in her speech. “I want to dedicate this to Ms. Martell,” she said, referencing Linda Martell, the performer who became the first Black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry.

“We finally saw it happen, everyone,” host Trevor Noah said, nodding to the long overdue achievement for one of music's transcendent artists.

Kendrick Lamar won song and record of the year for his diss track “Not Like Us,” taking home two of the night's most prestigious awards.

“We're gonna dedicate this one to the city,” Lamar said before shouting out Los Angeles area neighborhoods.

It is the second hip-hop single to ever win in the category. The first was Childish Gambino’s “This Is America."

The Weeknd mends fences, Chappell Roan challenges music industry

The Weeknd has mended his fractious relationship with the Grammy Awards with a surprise performance of his new single, “Cry For Me” and “Timeless” with Playboi Carti.

His decision is a direct reflection of the changes the Recording Academy has made to diversify its voting body, CEO Harvey Mason jr. said in his introduction. The Weeknd has been openly critical of the Grammys organization, dating back to 2020 when he wrote on Twitter: “The Grammys remain corrupt.”

It was just one of many pleasant surprises Sunday night. Chappell Roan was named best new artist.

She read a speech from a notebook, speaking directly to major labels and the music industry, instructing them to “offer a living wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists.” She described getting signed as a minor, getting dropped and entering the workforce during COVID-19 with no work experience and no health care. She asked them to treat artists like "valuable employees.”

“Labels, we got you," she concluded her speech. "But do you got us?"

Beyoncé and Chappell Roan give Grammys a country theme

In one of the biggest moments of the evening so far, Taylor Swift presented the award for best country album to Beyoncé. She became the first Black woman to ever win in the category.

“Genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists," she said in her speech. "I'm still in shock. Thank you so much for this honor."

Beyoncé entered the night as the leading nominee.

A little bit of the wild west, a little bit of West Hollywood. Roan brought a rocking version of her “Pink Pony Club” to the Grammy stage. Joined by a posse of dancing clown cowboys, she sang from atop a giant pink horse.

Los Angeles on the mind

In incorporating the wildfires throughout the show, the Grammys put the spotlight on the city’s resiliency.

Noah's opening speech was dedicated to those affected by the fires, promising a show that not only celebrates them, but one that also celebrates "the city that brought us so much of that music.” The Grammys have also allotted ad time to be used by local businesses affected by the fires.

As the show neared its end, Noah announced that viewers had contributed $7 million to relief efforts Sunday night so far.

On a stage set up to look like the mountains of Los Angeles, the LA born-and-raised Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas performed her hit “Birds of a Feather.” It was one of a number of ways the show seeks to salute the city. “We love you LA,” she told the crowd at the end of the set.

The show kicked off with a powerful opening performance of Randy Newman's “I Love L.A.” by Dawes — whose members were directly affected by the Eaton fire — backed by John Legend, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent.

Star studded performances and victories

The first televised award went to Doechii for best rap album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal.”

The tears were immediate. “This category was introduced in 1989. Two women have won, Lauryn Hill —” she said, correcting herself. “Three women have won. Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii.”

Will Smith introduced a tribute to the late, great, legendary producer Quincy Jones. “In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives, but I have to say he changed mine forever,” he said. “You probably wouldn’t even know who Will Smith was without Quincy Jones.”

Jones died in November at age 91. Kicked off by Cynthia Erivo, accompanied by Herbie Hancock on piano, the “Wicked” star sang Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon.” Then came Lainey Wilson and Jacob Collier with “Let the Good Times Roll,” followed by Stevie Wonder and Hancock busting out “Bluesette” and “We Are The World.” For the latter, they were joined by student singers from two schools that were lost in the LA-area fires.

Then, Janelle Monae with an inspired rendition of “Don’t Stop 'Til You Get Enough," channeling Michael Jackson in a sparkly tuxedo and an effortless moonwalk.

The Beatles’ “Now and Then,” which used AI technology, took home best rock performance. Sean Lennon accepted the award on behalf of his father John Lennon. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s the best band of all time,” he said of the Beatles.

First time winners were abundant. They included Carpenter, Roan, Doechii, Charli xcx, songwriter Amy Allen, Música Mexicana star Carin León, French metal band Gojira and country folk artist Sierra Ferrell.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith led the crowd in a short singalong of their hit “Under the Bridge,” reminding the crowd to “support their friends and neighbors as they rebuild their lives,” said Kiedis. Then they presented the best pop vocal album award to Carpenter for “Short n' Sweet.”

“I really wasn’t expecting this,” she said. “This is, woo, my first Grammy so I’m going to cry.” (She’s now won two, but the earlier award was handed out a pre-telecast ceremony that many artists don’t attend.) She also performed.

Winners use speeches to lift marginalized communities in tense political climate

Shakira won Latin pop album for “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” and gave a powerful, short speech. “I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country,” she said.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars teamed up for a cover of “California Dreamin’.” Later, SZA presented them with the award for best pop duo/group performance for “Die With A Smile.”

“Trans people are not invisible. ... The queer community deserves to be lifted up,” Gaga said in her speech.

Alicia Keys was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award “DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift,” she said in her speech, referencing diversity, equity and inclusion programs that have been scrapped recently by the U.S. government and several major corporations.

