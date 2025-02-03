Grammy Awards: Beyoncé wins best country album

Beyoncé now had 34 Grammy Awards - more than any artist in history [Getty Images]

A shocked expression shot across Beyoncé's face as her latest record, Cowboy Carter, was named best country album at the 67th Grammy Awards.

In a moment laced with symbolism, the award was announced by Taylor Swift - another artist who has successfully switched genres - and who is Beyoncé's competition for the night's main prize, album of the year.

"Wow, I really was not expecting this," said the star, thanking "all of the incredible country artists" who had voted for the prize.

The recognition came five months after Beyoncé was snubbed at the Country Music Awards - even after she became the first black woman to have a number one hit on the Hot Country Songs chart, with Texas Hold 'Em.

That song is also nominated for Record of the Year at the Grammys, where Beyoncé faces competition from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar and Chappell Roan.

That category also features The Beatles, nominated for Now And Then - the track they reassembled from an old John Lennon demo in 2023.

The song has already won best rock performance in an early "premiere ceremony", where the bulk of the Grammys' 94 awards are handed out.

Taylor Swift announced Beyoncé's surprise victory in the country category [Getty Images]

The main ceremony is taking place at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, and is doubling up as a fund-raiser for people affected by the ferocious wildfires that swept the city last month.

The show opened with a special performance by the local band Dawes, whose homes were destroyed in the inferno, and who were joined by former Grammy winners including Sheryl Crow and John Legend to perform Randy Newman's classic song I Love LA.

"It's often said that in the darkest of times, the best of humanity shines through, and the people of Los Angeles right now are a perfect example of that," said host Trevor Noah, introducing the performance.

"So tonight, we decided we're not just going to be celebrating our favourite music. We're also celebrating the city that brought us so much of that music."

"I love you LA," said Billie Eilish, as she performed her Grammy-nominated hit Birds Of A Feather [Getty Images]

The comedian, who is hosting the ceremony for the fifth time, said that "just a few weeks ago, we weren't sure that this show would even happen".

"Thankfully, due to the heroic efforts of firefighters, the fires have now been contained, and despite all the devastation, the spirit of the city has emerged," he added, to generous applause.

Several firefighters were invited to the awards to honour their efforts; and walked the red carpet taking selfies with the biggest stars in music.

Los Angeles native Billie Eilsh was the second artist on stage, playing her award-nominated song Birds Of A Feather against a backdrop inspired by California's natural beauty.

"I love you LA," she said as the music ended.

Noah later joked that winners whose speeches ran longer than one-and-a-half minutes would pay $1,000 for every extra second they spoke.

As for the awards, Beyoncé arrived at the ceremony with the most nominations - 11 in total.

She already has more Grammys than any other artist in history, a total of 32, but she has never won the biggest prize, album of the year.

Winning best country album signals that she's in the running for that prize at the fifth time of asking - but the category is stacked with equally-deserving records by Eilish, Chappell Roan and four-time winner Taylor Swift.

British pop star Charli XCX is also in the running for Brat - which has already won three trophies, including best dance/pop album.

Sabrina Carpenter is another strong contender, having already won best pop vocal album for Short 'n' Sweet, and best pop solo performance for her flirtatious summer anthem, Espresso.

Rapper Doechii became only the third female artist in Grammys history to win best rap album [Getty Images]

The first prize of the main ceremony was best rap album, which went to Florida-born rapper Doechii, for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal.

She noted it was only the third time a woman had won the category since it was introduced in 1989, with a shout-out to her predecessors Lauryn Hill and Cardi B.

"I put my heart and soul into this mixtape," she added. "I bared my life, I went through so much, I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me that I would be rewarded."

She ended her speech with a message to other aspiring female artists.

"There are so many black women out there that are watching me right now, and I want to tell you, you can do it.

"Anything is possible. Don't allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you [or] tell you that you can't be here, that you're too dark, or that you're not smart enough, or that you're too dramatic or you're too loud.

"You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are and I am a testimony. Praise God."

The ceremony continued with riveting performances from Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter and Raye.