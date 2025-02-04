Grammys Draw 2nd-Largest Audience Since 2020, Raise $24 Million for Charities

CBS’ Sunday-night telecast of the 67th Grammy Awards drew 15.4 million total viewers according to Nielsen (yes, Nielsen!) Live+Same Day ratings.

That marks a year-to-year dip of just 9%, and the awards ceremony’s second-largest audience since 2020. (Last year’s telecast, also hosted by Trevor Noah, had enjoyed a 34% surge in audience, to 16.9 million viewers.)

Over the course or the entire weekend, the Recording Academy and MusiCares raised over $24 million for charitable activities — nearly $9 million of which was raised on Sunday, to aid wildfire relief efforts.

Beyoncé made music history at the 67th Grammy Awards, becoming the first Black woman to win Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. That award, presented by Taylor Swift, was Knowles’ second of the night, following a Best Country Duo/Group Performance win for “II Most Wanted” (a Cowboy Carter track featuring Miley Cyrus). It later was followed by Cowboy Carter winning the illustrious Album of the Year.

Sunday night’s performances included – but were far from limited to! — Sabrina Carpenter’s mashup of “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” featuring feathers, tap dancing, comedy (TVLine reader grade “B-“), Chappell Roan’s unforgettable, rodeo-themed performance of “Pink Pony Club” (TVLine reader grade “A”), and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ duet of the Mamas and the Papas’ “California Dreamin,’” to honor Los Angeles in the wake of the devastating wildfires that burned throughout the city last month.

