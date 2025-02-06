Do the Grammys have a dress code? What to know after Bianca Censori's near-naked appearance

Sequins, ruffles, feathers, leather and velvet adorned the Grammys red carpet on Sunday evening, but one guest turned heads unlike the others.

Thirty-year-old Australian model Bianca Censori, better known as Ye's (formerly Kanye West) wife, shocked press and fellow guests when she removed a black fur coat to reveal a nearly nude, see-through dress. From a quick glance, Censori could have easily been mistaken as completely nude.

Censori and Ye got married in 2022, two years after Censori got hired as the architectural designer for Ye's Yeezy clothing brand, according to People. She is also the alleged inspiration for Ye's 2022 track "Censori Overload."

While Censori's red carpet outfit may have caused a commotion, this is hardly the first time Ye's wife has worn revealing clothing. Censori's outfits have been a topic of conversation since the couple got together. Neither West nor Censori have publicly addressed any of the bold outfit choices.

As photos and videos of Censori continue to circle online, people continue to ask: What is the dress code for the Grammys anyways?

Bianca Censori, Kanye West and musician Ty Dolla Sign are seen in attendance during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between FC Internazionale and Atletico Madrid at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Feb. 20, 2024, in Milan, Italy.

What is the dress code for the Grammy Awards?

The Recording Academy, which hosts the Grammys, has not publicly shared what the dress code for the awards ceremony is.

The last time the Grammys dress code made headlines was in 2013, when CBS, the network hosting the ceremony, allegedly issued a "wardrobe advisory."

Per a memo leaked to Deadline, talent were asked to make sure "buttocks and female breasts are adequately covered." "Thong-type costumes" and "bare sides or under curvature of the breasts" were listed as "problematic." "Bare fleshy under curves of the buttocks and buttock crack," visible through sheer clothing were advised against and genitals were required to be covered.

Though the "advisory" made waves, CBS never confirmed it.

The Recording Academy did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on the award ceremony's dress code.

Social media continues to react to Bianca Censori at the Grammys

Censori's outfit, or lack thereof, has become the subject of immense chatter on social media. Many have taken to social media to comment on and share their genuine reactions to Censori's look.

Some were confused and shocked, while others were unsure what all the commotion was about since Censori is an adult woman who is capable of making her own decisions.

Here's what some social media users had to say:

