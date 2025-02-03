Grammys Host Trevor Noah Jokes Trump Will Probably Deport Him Soon

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Trevor Noah speaks during the 67th GRAMMY Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Grammys host Trevor Noah dug into Donald Trump’s immigration policies in the first 10 minutes of the ceremony on Sunday, taking aim at the newly re-elected president’s mass deportations.

The South Africa-born comedian, who hosted the awards for the fifth consecutive year this weekend, immigrated to the U.S. in 2011 and joked that he may not be able to stay in the country to continue his hosting streak, given Trump’s new crackdown.

“I don’t know if you know this, but there’s been a few changes in Washington, so I’m going to enjoy tonight because this may be my last time I get to host anything in this country,” Noah said during the live broadcast.

Trump’s ICE raids have led to the detaining and questioning of migrants across the country. The raids have reportedly resulted in the arrests and detainment of some natural American citizens, particularly Native Americans and Puerto Ricans.

Noah also took aim at tariffs Trump recently announced, with the comedian highlighting Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour announcement.

“Yesterday, Beyoncé announced her new tour. Yeah, everyone saw that. I will say though, Beyoncé, there’s tariffs—we can’t afford a new tour. Maple syrup is about to be $50.”

Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10 percent on goods from China.

In response to the rising costs associated with the tariffs, on Trump wrote Sunday to TruthSocial, “It will all be worth the price that must be paid.”

