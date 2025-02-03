Grammys kick off with Dawes, star-studded tribute to LA fire relief workers

The 67th annual Grammy Awards kicked off Sunday night with a rousing tribute to Los Angeles − the ceremony's longtime host and a city in crisis.

After devastating wildfires destroyed large swaths of land and left countless residents displaced earlier this month, music's biggest night soldiered on as planned but with an emphasis on raising money for relief.

The tragedy looms large over Sunday's awards, as several stars sported blue pins on the red carpet to support the MusiCares relief fund and host Trevor Noah encouraging attendees and viewers alike to donate.

Noah also announced that some of the ads played throughout the show's broadcast were offered to local Los Angeles businesses at a discounted rate to help them rebuild after the fires.

Who opened the Grammys?

With a rendition of Randy Newman's ballad to the City of Angels "I Love L.A.," Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith was joined onstage by bandmate and brother Griffin Goldsmith, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Brittany Howard and Brad Paisley.

The Goldsmith brothers had never attended the Grammys in the band’s 15-plus-year history, but have found themselves as real-world examples of how the Los Angeles wildfire destruction hit the music community, having lost their homes and studio last month.

They said the assembly of artists behind the opening came together a week and a half ago. “We used to think maybe the (Grammys) aren’t part of our journey (as a band), but oh, now we get to open the show,” Taylor said backstage. “It’s wild to think of how our childhood dreams could meet up with the opportunity to help our community.” Taylor said the band’s visibility – they also played FireAid last week – hopefully “brings awareness and maybe some (donations) and maybe puts a smile on a face. It means the world to us.”

Brittany Howard, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Brad Paisley and Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes perform onstage during the 67th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.

The tune played against the backdrop of videos showing firefighters and relief workers rebuilding from the rubble, and some of the lyrics were even remixed to honor the workers.

Grammys red carpet offers jaw-dropping looks, surprises

As the show kicks off, the red carpet has already provided plenty of noteworthy moments. Taylor Swift wore a sparkling ruby-red getup, Sabrina Carpenter opted for a pastel blue, Cinderella-adjacent ensemble, while Chappell Roan brought tons of color.

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, also dropped in for a surprise appearance with a scantily clad Brianca Censori.

The move prevented a potentially awkward run-in with Taylor Swift, whose 2009 run-in with the rapper at the MTV VMAs altered the trajectory of her career.

