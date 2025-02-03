Grammys Red Carpet 2025: Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and More Arrivals

Music’s biggest night is underway. Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Kacey Musgraves, Gracie Abrams and many, many more walked the red carpet on Sunday ahead of the 2025 Grammys. The fashion is high and, in some cases, extreme.

Beyoncé entered the night as the most-nominated artist of the year with 11 nods in total and she’ll face off against Roan, Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift for the Album of the Year category.

Early winners included Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter who won their first-ever Grammys — Charli xcx’s “brat” won best electronic/dance album and Carpenter’s “Espresso” won best pop solo performance.

Peruse our Grammys red carpet gallery below.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chappell Roan

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cynthia Erivo

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miley Cyrus

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cardi B.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sabrina Carpenter

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Heidi Klum

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Teddy Swims

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Teddy Swims, Raiche Wright

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

St. Vincent and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Poppy

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alex Wolff, Nat Wolff

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brittany Howard, Anna-Maria Babcock

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sheryl Crow

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Willow Smith

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jaden Smith

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Norah Jones

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Benson Boone

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Raye

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jessi Uribe, Paola Jara

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sierra Ferrell

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nikki Glaser

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doechii

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tori Kelly

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tré Cool of Green Day

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Babyface

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelsea Ballerini

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Samara Joy

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kylie Cantrall

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chrishell Stause, television personality, “Selling Sunset”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jim Gaffigan

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grace Bowers

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sean Lennon

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Wayne Brady

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

