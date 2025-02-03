Grammys Red Carpet 2025: Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and More Arrivals

Adam Chitwood
·3 min read

Music’s biggest night is underway. Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Kacey Musgraves, Gracie Abrams and many, many more walked the red carpet on Sunday ahead of the 2025 Grammys. The fashion is high and, in some cases, extreme.

Beyoncé entered the night as the most-nominated artist of the year with 11 nods in total and she’ll face off against Roan, Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift for the Album of the Year category.

Early winners included Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter who won their first-ever Grammys — Charli xcx’s “brat” won best electronic/dance album and Carpenter’s “Espresso” won best pop solo performance.

Peruse our Grammys red carpet gallery below.

Chappell Roan
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chappell Roan

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish

Cynthia Erivo
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cynthia Erivo

Miley Cyrus
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miley Cyrus

Cardi B.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cardi B.

Sabrina Carpenter
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sabrina Carpenter

Paris Hilton
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Heidi Klum
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz

Teddy Swims
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims, Raiche Wright
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Teddy Swims, Raiche Wright

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith

St. Vincent and Charlotte Kemp Muhl
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

St. Vincent and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

Poppy
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Poppy

Alex Wolff, Nat Wolff
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alex Wolff, Nat Wolff

Brittany Howard, Anna-Maria Babcock
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brittany Howard, Anna-Maria Babcock

Sheryl Crow
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sheryl Crow

Willow Smith
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Willow Smith

Jaden Smith
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jaden Smith

Norah Jones
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Norah Jones

Benson Boone
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Benson Boone

Raye
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Raye

Jessi Uribe
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jessi Uribe, Paola Jara

Jessi Uribe, Paola Jara
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jessi Uribe and Paola Jara

Sierra Ferrell
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sierra Ferrell

Nikki Glaser
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nikki Glaser

Doechii
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doechii

Tori Kelly
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tori Kelly

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tré Cool of Green Day
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tré Cool of Green Day

Babyface
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Babyface

Kelsea Ballerini
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelsea Ballerini

Samara Joy
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Samara Joy

Kylie Cantrall
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kylie Cantrall

Chrishell Stause
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chrishell Stause, television personality, “Selling Sunset”

Jim Gaffigan
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jim Gaffigan

Grace Bowers
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grace Bowers

Sean Lennon
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sean Lennon

Wayne Brady
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Wayne Brady

Kacey Musgraves
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

