Grammys Red Carpet 2025: Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and More Arrivals
Adam Chitwood
·3 min read
Music’s biggest night is underway. Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Kacey Musgraves, Gracie Abrams and many, many more walked the red carpet on Sunday ahead of the 2025 Grammys. The fashion is high and, in some cases, extreme.
Beyoncé entered the night as the most-nominated artist of the year with 11 nods in total and she’ll face off against Roan, Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift for the Album of the Year category.
Early winners included Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter who won their first-ever Grammys — Charli xcx’s “brat” won best electronic/dance album and Carpenter’s “Espresso” won best pop solo performance.
Peruse our Grammys red carpet gallery below.
Chappell Roan
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish
Cynthia Erivo
Miley Cyrus
Cardi B.
Sabrina Carpenter
Paris Hilton
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz
Teddy Swims
Teddy Swims, Raiche Wright
Jaden Smith and Willow Smith
St. Vincent and Charlotte Kemp Muhl
Poppy
Alex Wolff, Nat Wolff
Brittany Howard, Anna-Maria Babcock
Sheryl Crow
Willow Smith
Jaden Smith
Norah Jones
Benson Boone
Raye
Jessi Uribe, Paola Jara
Jessi Uribe and Paola Jara
Sierra Ferrell
Nikki Glaser
Doechii
Tori Kelly
Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tré Cool of Green Day
Babyface
Kelsea Ballerini
Samara Joy
Kylie Cantrall
Chrishell Stause, television personality, “Selling Sunset”
Comedian Bill Maher applauded President Donald Trump for what he said was a fitting response to a “stupid” question about visiting the crash site of the mid-air collision that killed 67 people this week in Washington, D.C. Taking press questions in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he intends to see the crash site in the Potomac River himself. To which Trump responded, “You tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” On Friday’s broadcast of Real Time With Bi
Veteran actress Jacqueline Bisset says she feels “unsympathetic” towards women who complained of harassment during the advent of the #MeToo movement, saying she feels women are partially to blame for their treatment. In an interview with Page Six, the British actress who has made her home in the US for more than 50 years, said: …
Prince Andrew exchanged friendly chat with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after the date he said he had broken off contact with his former friend, according to court documents freshly revealed. In 2019, Andrew gave a notorious interview to the BBC’s Newsnight, in which he said he had not seen or spoken to Epstein …